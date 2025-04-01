Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: The Cleaning Lady

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 E02: "Le Medecin" Preview: Thony's Dilemma

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of FOX's Élodie Yung-starring The Cleaning Lady, S04E02: "Le Medecin," including images and more!

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the fourth season of FOX's Élodie Yung-starring The Cleaning Lady, as we shine a spotlight on S04E02: "Le Medecin." For this go-around, Thony (Yung) deals with a timely dilemma, Fiona (Martha Millan) deals with a difficult client, and Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) is learning to deal with the reality that attempting to go legit might require doing some serious "not legit" things. Here's a look at the official overview for tonight's chapter, followed by the episode trailer, official image gallery, and a look back at last week.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 Episode 2: "Le Medecin" Preview

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 Episode 2: "Le Medecin" – Thony (Élodie Yung) reckons with what it means to be a good employee or a good person; Fiona (Martha Millan) deals with a difficult client that helps Chris (Sean Lew) connect with an old friend; Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) navigates obstacles in his quest for legitimacy. Directed by series star and executive producer Timothy Busfield:

What You Need to Know About Season 4…

FOX's The Cleaning Lady returns for an action-packed Season Four, with the series' beloved characters in ever-changing and increasingly dangerous situations. After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organized crime, Thony (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny — by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital. Thony's return to the medical career she sacrificed for her son, Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez), opens a new path to citizenship for them both. But to make this happen, she must continue her service to the Sin Cara cartel — not as a cleaning lady, but as the new mob doctor — bringing her ever closer to Jorge (Santiago Cabrera), the cartel's brooding new leader. Under the watchful eye of the hospital's brusque yet handsome chief resident, Dr. Sean DuPont (recurring guest star Daniel Bonjour), Thony straddles the line between two worlds until they inevitably come crashing into each other.

Newly enthroned as the head of Sin Cara, Jorge has ambitious plans to take the cartel in a surprising yet lucrative direction. He's invested Sin Cara's assets into a rare earth mine worth billions. It's easy, legitimate money that will result in generational wealth for them all. However, the old dogs of the cartel are unwilling to learn new tricks from their upstart leader, which results in a fracture within the organization. Flanked by his lieutenants, the veteran El Don (recurring guest star Danny Pardo) and quirky newcomer Feng (recurring guest star Alain Uy), Jorge must fend off a mutiny within Sin Cara, which threatens the lives of everyone he loves.

Even from within the walls of a maximum-security prison, the former head of Sin Cara, Ramona (Kate Del Castillo), remains a threat. She continues to exert influence through her unpredictable proxy on the outside, the loner only known as Cowboy Hat (recurring guest star Brian Norris). But she's vulnerable on the inside. When a tough prison gang puts Ramona in their crosshairs, she must dig deep into her devious bag of tricks to find a way to survive. Meanwhile, Fiona (Martha Millan) struggles to keep her cleaning business afloat, leading her into the world of identity theft. Chris (Sean Lew) learns the painful truth about first love and channels his raw emotions into an unexplored passion — dance. And Jaz (Faith Bryant) deals with the difficulties of being the perfect child in a decidedly imperfect family.

FOX's The Cleaning Lady is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Daniel Cerone is the showrunner and executive producer of season four. Timothy Busfield, Eddie Serrano, and Rose Marie Vega are also executive producers. Melissa Carter, Miranda Kwok, and Shay Mitchell are executive consultants.

