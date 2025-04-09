Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Conners

The Conners S07E03: "Applications, Accusations and a Man-Bag" Preview

Along with our preview of tonight's episode of ABC's The Conners, Sara Gilbert teases what's to come and we look ahead to S07E04 and S07E05.

As the countdown to the series finale of ABC's The Conners rolls on, we're back with our weekly preview of what's to come this week and the remainder of the season. First up, we have the official overview and image gallery for S07E03: "Applications, Accusations and a Man-Bag," Jackie considers rejoining the force while Dan and Becky confront some tough truths about Roseanne's addiction and death. Following that, Sara Gilbert offers some new insights into what viewers can expect from the remaining episodes during a recent interview with AMC's Good Morning America. Then, check out the official overview for S07E04: "Danny Boy, The Interview, The New Hire, and The Hanging Chad" and S07E05: "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands" – and that's all waiting for you below!

The Conners Season 7 Episode Previews

The Conners Season 7 Episode 3: "Applications, Accusations, and a Man-Bag" – Jackie decides to rejoin the police force despite everyone's concerns. Darlene grows more skeptical about Mark's secretive behavior. Meanwhile, Dan and Becky wade through uncomfortable conversations about Roseanne's addiction issues and death.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 4: "Danny Boy, The Interview, The New Hire, and The Hanging Chad" – Dan sidesteps vulnerable emotions surrounding Roseanne's death ahead of an upcoming deposition. Meanwhile, Becky prepares for a job interview, and Harris impulsively hires a new server at the Lunch Box.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 5: "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands" – Ahead of the deposition, Dan gets support from Jackie, Becky, and Darlene. Mark is presented with an opportunity that leads to a major life decision. Meanwhile, Becky and Tyler consider the next step in their relationship – joint finances.

During the final season of ABC's The Conners, the family continues to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and Becky (Lecy Goranson) grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails. Joining them for the final run are Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez executive produce the series from Werner Entertainment.

