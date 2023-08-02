Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: john wick, peacock, preview, the continental, trailer

The Continental: Colin Woodell on "John Wick" Prequel, Young Winston

With the special event series hitting next month, The Continental star Colin Woodell has some thoughts to share about the "John Wick" prequel.

Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, Peacock & Lionsgate's The Continental sees young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the films) dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he'd left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel – which serves as a meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals – Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City. With the series set to hit streaming screens in September, Woodell is offering some additional perspectives on the "John Wick" spinoff prequel series in an interview that was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"It's a story of revenge and making amends for what I think is taken from [my character], and that's my love and my family," Woodell explained during an interview with Empire regarding Winston's early motivations. But even though the actor is playing the same character as McShane, Woodell stresses that his Winston represents the roadmap to how we got to McShane's take. "I love Ian's embellishment [of the character] and how delicious everything is. To some degree, we begin to get there at the end [of The Continental], and you understand what motivates him, but I didn't get to really participate in that deliciousness." But Woodell's Winston will still maintain a fierce fashion game – including a cravat… or is that an ascot? "There was an ongoing debate as to whether it was a cravat or an ascot, and then it became a bit that's in all three episodes," Woodell adds.

During a San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel to promote the Peacock series, executive producer/director Albert Hughes, executive producer Marshall Persinger, action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton, and editor Ron Rosen shared the news of the series' release schedule. Kicking off with "Night 1" on Friday, September 22nd, viewers will be able to catch "Night 2" on Friday, September 29th, and "Night 3" on Friday, October 6th. Here's a look back at the teaser that was originally released for the limited prequel series:

Woodell is joined by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen. The series is developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward & Shawn Simmons. Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brandstrom direct the three chapters, with Hughes also executive producing. In addition, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee, as well as Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger, also executive produce the Lionsgate limited series.

