The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Wallpaper You Know You Need

It's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live wallpaper that you know you need in your life, with AMC kind enough to feed your needs...

It's been a pretty newsworthy week for the TWD universe when you consider there isn't a show airing right now. Earlier this week, we were treated to images from a deleted scene from AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (courtesy of Makeup Artist Ande Yung) that took place after Rick cuts off his hand during his escape attempt. Earlier today, we learned that the second season of Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8th. And now… wallpaper? Okay, maybe it's not as "sexy" as the last two updates, but AMC is offering wallpaper for download over on Instagram – and we need to meet our weekly quota of "The Ones Who Live" and Taylor Swift posts, so humor us – cool?

For an extensive look behind the scenes of the six-episode spinoff series, check out the following documentary – probably one of the best production featurette released so far for any TWD series:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

