Doctor Who: The Last Day Ends Seventh Doctor's Story – Or Does It?

Doctor Who – The Seventh Doctor Adventures: The Last Day is a Big Finish audio drama about the Doctor's final adventure - or is it?

Article Summary Big Finish explores the Seventh Doctor's final adventures before the 1996 TV movie.

The Last Day audio drama includes classic companions and enemies of the Seventh Doctor.

New story complicates lore with bi-generation, suggesting the Doctor's story continues.

Pre-order available for The Seventh Doctor Adventures: The Last Day Parts One and Two.

There are many stories hinted at during the hiatus period in the 1990s when Doctor Who was off the air. The classic series was unceremoniously cancelled – unofficially – in 1989 with Sylvester McCoy's third season as the Seventh Doctor. Now Big Finish will be bringing out a box set of audio dramas that at least features his final adventures before the 1996 TV movie where he regenerated into Paul McGann.

At the start of the TV Movie, the Seventh Doctor collected the Master's mortal remains after he was executed by the Daleks on Skaro. But what led up to those events? Who sent him, of all people, on that mission? Now, it's time to find out in a 12-part epic tale, The Seventh Doctor – The Last Day, which will be told over two box sets.

There is always injustice to fight. There is always a new danger for the universe. But what if the Doctor found a way to put things right, once and for all? Would it really be so terrible to take a stand? Would the end justify the means? And would his friends agree? The Seventh Doctor's last day is coming…

"The Last Day" brings the Seventh Doctor together with his companions from both the TV series and the Virgin Adventures novels of the 1990s, the latter having been adapted and brought to the Big Finish audio dramas. It also brings together his recurring enemies, from The Master to Kane and the Virgin books, in one big final adventure. Joining Sylvester McCoy as the Doctor in The Last Day Part One are Sophie Aldred as Ace, Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush, Lisa Bowerman as Professor Bernice Summerfield, Philip Olivier as Thomas Hector Schofield (aka Hex), Amy Pemberton as Sally Morgan, Maggie O'Neill as Lysandra Aristedes, Edward Peel as Kane, Geoffrey Beevers as the Master, Dan Starkey as the Sontarans, Richenda Carey as Mother, Chase Masterson as Vienna, and Stuart Milligan as Garundel.

Bigeneration Makes This "Final" Doctor Who Story Slightly Problematic

Doctor Who – The Seventh Doctor Adventures: The Last Day was probably planned by Big Finish before anyone knew about Russell T. Davies introducing Bigeneration to series lore. This means none of the Doctors died, including the Seventh. He would have got up in that morgue while the Eighth went off to fight the Master and went on his own way. This takes the sting out of the seventh incarnation's "end" because now we know he didn't end. Bigeneration allows all the Doctors' stories to continue in a Whoniverse, but it might also have opened a huge can of worms. Die-hard fans can still just believe this is an alternate universe, or bigeneration doesn't apply to every regeneration, though. That's just how flexible the series is.

Doctor Who – The Seventh Doctor Adventures: The Last Day Parts One and Two are available to pre-order together in a bundle for just £41 (collector's edition CD box set + download), or £35 (download only), exclusively from Big Finish.

