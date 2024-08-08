Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, the diplomat

The Diplomat Season 2 Arrives This October; First Look Images Released

Returning on October 31st, check out two first look images from Debora Cahn's Keri Russell-starring Netflix political thriller The Diplomat.

Well, no one can accuse series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell-starring and executive-producing Netflix political thriller The Diplomat of not knowing how to end a season with some huge cliffhangers. By the time the credits rolled on the season finale, Kate Wyler (Russell) learns that it was British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) who engineered the explosion of the British aircraft carrier in the series opener. As if that wasn't a massive enough of a bombshell, a literal bombing has left the fates of Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) hanging in the balance.

"I wanted it to make people want more," Cahn said of the season finale. "I wanted to bring together all of the different dynamics of the political relationships and the personal relationships in one event that splits apart all at the same time." WWell, fans will find out who lives and who dies – and where things go from here – when The Diplomat returns for its second season on October 31st. Now, here's a look at two images from the upcoming season that were released earlier today:

Joining the cast for the second season is The West Wing star Allison Janney as the previously mentioned and now soon-to-be-seen United States Vice-President Grace Penn. The first season's cast also included David Gyasi as UK foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park, Nana Mensah as White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, Michael McKean as US President William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, and T'Nia Miller as Dennison's sister Cecilia.

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of 'The Diplomat's' gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell's powerful performance as Kate Wyler," shared Jinny Howe, vice president of drama series, Netflix, about the hit streaming series. "After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2." Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production

and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

