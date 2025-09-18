Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the diplomat

The Diplomat Season 3 Trailer Previews New Alliances, Deadlier Threats

Returning Oct. 16th, here's the trailer for Netflix and creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat Season 3.

In the third season of Netflix and series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she's after the VP's job. But now the President is dead, Kate's husband Hal (Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is the leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal's campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford). With the series set to return on October 16th, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above) and a new image gallery:

Returning for the third season are Keri Russell as diplomat Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as diplomat Hal Wyler, David Gyasi as British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA Station Chief Eidra Park, Ato Essandoh as Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford, Allison Janney as President Grace Penn, and Rory Kinnear as British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge. Bradley Whitford joins the cast this season as President Grace Penn's husband, Todd Penn.

"Season 3 flips the chessboard," Cahn teased about the series' return earlier this year when discussing the series. "In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." But the good news doesn't end there, with the streaming service announcing earlier this year that the hit series will be back for a fourth season. Whatever does go down by the time the dust settles on the third season, at least viewers know that they won't be left hanging, with Netflix announcing in May 2025 during its Upfronts presentation that the streaming series would be back for a fourth season.

Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

