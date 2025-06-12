Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the diplomat

The Diplomat Set for Fall 2025 Return; Season 3 Teaser Released

Things get more complicated (and dangerous) for Kate in the Season 3 teaser for Netflix's Keri Russell & Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat.

The good news? With the hit Netflix series set to return this fall, fans of series creator Debora Cahn and Netflix's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat are getting their best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official trailer earlier today. As we saw from the shocking second season finale, Kate (Russell) and Hal (Sewell) will have to deal with Allison Janney's US Vice-President Grace Penn and Bradley Whitford's First Gentleman, Todd Penn, when Season 3 premieres. "Season 3 flips the chessboard," Cahn teased about the series' return earlier this year when discussing the series. "In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." But the good news doesn't end there, with the streaming service announcing as part of its Upfronts presentation from this afternoon that the hit series will be back for a fourth season.

Of course, there's that not-so-small matter of Kate having accused Penn of being in on a terrorist plot (while also revealing her aspirations to be vice-president). With Penn and POTUS, you would think things would be complicated – but Hal still believes that Kate's VP goal could still be in sight, resulting in Kate taking on a role she never wanted – one that comes with a freedom she never saw coming. But with that comes some complications – like Kate's friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and an "unnerving bond" with Todd Penn.

Whatever does go down by the time the dust settles on the third season, at least viewers know that they won't be left hanging, with Netflix announcing in May 2025 during its Upfronts presentation that the streaming series would be back for a fourth season. Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!