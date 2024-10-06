Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, superman & lois, The Flash

The Flash Anniversary Rewind: Did Your Fav Fight Scene Make The Cut?

With Monday, October 7th, marking a big day for the Arrowverse, see if your favorite fight scene from The Flash made the anniversary cut.

For fans of the Arrowverse and The CW's live-action DC universe, Monday, October 7th, is a big day for two reasons. First, it kicks off the fourth and final season of Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois – and with it, the end of an era of filled with some truly "super" memories. But the day won't only be about saying goodbye, with October 7th also marking the anniversary of the debut of Grant Gustin-starring The Flash (with 2014's pilot episode directed by David Nutter, with a story by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, and teleplay by Kreisberg and Johns). While there's a very good chance that we will be getting more nostalgic goodness on the actual anniversary date, the show's social media account posted a pretty impressive rundown of the show's best fight scenes. Did your top pick make the cut?

Here's a look at what the social media accounts for The Flash had to share when it comes to the fight scenes that had the biggest impact on both sides of our television screens:

Here's a look back at Gustin's final moments filming from 2023, as well as the time he spent there with his family. Following that, we have the full text of the heartfelt message Gustin penned to everyone who supported him and the long-running Arrowverse over the years. And then we wrap things up with the video that Gustin shared of him hanging the suit up for the final time:

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash – that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey. This first shot here is moments before my final setup (which was Flash running). I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can imagine and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything, I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes(and sometimes during takes) with so many of them.

Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years. I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey. Forever grateful to [David Rapaport], [David Nutter] (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & [Greg Berlanti] for the opportunity of a lifetime – one I tried to never take for granted. An opportunity that I honestly didn't feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out. Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I'm sure many of us will be in each others' lives forever.

THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons. The show went through lots of changes, but so many people stuck with us through it all. I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even at conventions in the future. Thank you to [Todd Helbing] (#ToddHelbing) for taking the reins and guiding us and to #EricWallace for getting us across the finish line. Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That's all for now."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!