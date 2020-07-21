WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi

WWE Hall-of-Famer and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took to Twitter to once again cut a shoot promo on an American politician. This time, however, it wasn't fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump who provoked the anger of The Animal. Instead, Bautista targeted Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Bautista responded to a video of Cruz saying that "If the Democrats win Texas, it's all over" to note that there will still be work to do. "No it's not @tedcruz.." Bautista tweeted. "To fix the mess the @gop and your fuhrer have made will not be over for a long long time. But it is the beginning of the end. And fuck you🖕🏽 #NewNaziParty #EndTheNightmare #TrumpKillsUs"

As Cruz fired back in this promo, saying, "All of us saw what a full-on political assault looks like in my race against @BetoORourke… What the Democrats did in 2018, it's a warning sign for 2020. They more than doubled Democratic turnout in the state of Texas," Bautista had another reply. "@tedcruz you're not conservatives. You're Nazis. You've divided America. You've killed Americans. You've disgraced our constitution. Also you sucking Trumps ass after he disrespected your family, heritage, your WIFE, etc tells us everything we need to know about your character."

To a video in which Cruz said, "Given the assault on America from the violent mobs, from the America-hating crazy left, now's the time when we need to come together," Bautista replied, "@tedcruz #NewNaziParty #propaganda …. this country was founded on protest! Which is exactly why it is a 1st Amendment right in our constitution. To protest unjust abuse of political power. Also how's that ugly ass wife of yours doing? Is she here or did you send her to Canada?"

When Bautista is feuding with Donald Trump, considering both men have long associations with the pro wrestling business, it's reasonable to assume that feud can eventually pay off with a match. But what about Ted Cruz, who does not have the pro wrestling pedigree Bautista and Trump have? Well, it may be true that Cruz doesn't have a strong wrestling background, but he has recently expressed interest in combat sports, attempting to book a match with Hellboy star Ron Perlman. So maybe we could see this feud play out in the ring after all. Is the Sportatorium allowing live crowds yet?