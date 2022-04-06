The Flash: Grant Gustin In, Ezra Miller Out (Opinion); S08E10 Preview

While we normally wouldn't be surprised to see The CW's The Flash trending on a Wednesday since that's the day it airs (with S08E10 "Reckless" on tap for tonight), we usually wouldn't see it trending until the evening hours, closer to when the show airs and after for the west coast folks. But today was a little different because the trend not only came early but it was specifically for series star Grant Gustin. And then we found out what it was all about. As we're hoping you read here on Bleeding Cool, apparently Warner Bros. & DC executives are in red alert mode, holding an emergency meeting last month to address how to handle Flashpoint star Ezra Miller's recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment (as well as allegations of other bad behavior) with the executives reportedly looking "to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe." So you see where this is going, right? Because it didn't take long for social media to begin campaigning for Gustin to be brought in (with quite a few folks wondering why he wasn't selected in the first place).

But doesn't it just make sense? Look, at this point, I'm not sure how you have Miller be the face of the film and the DCCU even with some kind of personal/professional reputation rehab crash course. Granted, we still have that huge question mark surrounding how much of Flashpoint can be saved compared to reshoot needs. Meanwhile, Gustin's been holding it down as Barry Allen and The Scarlet Speedster for eight (going on nine) seasons, evolving the character in fascinating ways along the way. Gustin would come to the role with a fanbase that is large, dedicated, and faithful to the core so you're not hurting in that department. As for the quality of acting, unless you're one of those Film snobs who looks down on Television out of instinct then you would be hard-pressed to say that Miller brings anything better to the role than Gustin already does and could do on the big screen. What's that? You're using his big-screen inexperience against him? Great argument- unless you're a fan of Christopher Reeve's Superman. Because he was an unknown. Or how about Michael Keaton's Batman? Remember how he was "Mr. Mom" and no one would take him seriously? And yet today, geeks like us put them in the hall of fame for their portrayals and use them as the measuring stick for all those who come after. So why not give Gustin a try? The answer has been in front of your eyes for 8+ years. Warner Bros. & DC- you just have to make it happen. Now here's a look at what we have preview-wise for tonight's S08E10 "Reckless" and next week's S08E11 "Resurrection":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 10 "Reckless": WITH BATED BREATH – Barry's (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the "Black Flame", meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 11 "Resurrection": WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the "Black Flame" from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman.

Series showrunner Eric Wallace explained how that potentially huge easter egg that surfaced when Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) visited the 2049 Flash Museum in the season opener "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" came together & why this season's finale could be "a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying" than viewers have been used to:

Yes, That Was Donald Faison's Booster Gold You Saw in That Headline: "It was just a kind of a fun coincidence. I was in post working on episode 806 and I knew the kids, Bart and Nora, would be looking at future things in the Flash Museum. And the head of post for our show and for 'Legends' is the same person, Geoff Garrett. He happened to mention, 'Oh, by the way, don't tell anybody, but Booster Gold is going to be appearing in the finale of 'Legends." I'm a big Booster Gold fan, and I went, 'Hey, have they cast that person yet? I have a crazy thought. What if we see our kids in this episode looking through newspapers and we see whoever you guys have cast really fast, kind of a connected thing?' And he said, 'Well, it's funny you should mention that, Eric, because the finale of 'Legends' airs the week before 'Flash' returns.'" From there, LOT showrunner Phil Klemmer Faison gave their blessings and it went from there.

Want Clues to the "Hardcore" & "Intense" Season 8 Finale? It's Time to Rewatch "Armageddon": "Look at those things. If you want to get ready for the new season, go back and re-watch 'Armageddon' on the CW app. We had a master plan and 'Armageddon' was only part one of three parts. If you want to divide the season into three: 'Armageddon' part one; the middle Graphic Novel, part two; and [then] our big finale in which we're not trying to outdo ourselves from last year. We're trying to do something a little different that is a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying. Team Flash is about to go through some very intense times. I'm not kidding. It's about to get hardcore."