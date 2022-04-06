Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller

In April of 2020, a report came out that actor Ezra Miller was involved in an altercation in a bar with a fan that got a little violent. At the time, people reported on it, but Warner Bros. decided not to part ways with the actor. They went on to have a supporting role in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which comes out next week worldwide, and The Flash, which finally got filmed and is currently set to be released in June of 2023. However, in the lead-up to the release of Fantastic Beasts, some new reports about Miller began to come out. They had been involved in several incidents involving the police in Hawaii, including accosting a woman in a bar and allegedly breaking into a couple's house and threatening them. At the time of this writing, we are hearing that the police and Miller have interacted ten times in two weeks. The two incidents mentioned would alone be cause for concern, but according to a new in-depth report by Rolling Stone, there are other reasons to be concerned about Miller. Warner Bros. has decided to press pause on any future projects with Miller, and there aren't any confirmed statements about how the studio plans to handle The Flash.

The details in the Rolling Stone report are troubling, to say the least, and the report makes you wonder if Miller is actually okay. There are details about them keeping the crossbow from We Need To Talk About Kevin, which, if you've seen that movie and know the context of that item, is not exactly a prop one would want to hold onto. Miller has spoken about his affinity for weapons, which is not a bad thing; someone can like weapons all they want. Still, it's hugely concerning with the kind of erratic behavior that Miller is displaying. A source cited in the Rolling Stone piece said that Miller had "frequent meltdowns" during the production of The Flash.

"While the insider stresses there was no yelling or violent outbursts, they described Miller as "losing it." "Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, 'I don't know what I'm doing,'" the insider tells Rolling Stone."

We don't know what these statements actually mean, and that particular language is not something someone should throw around loosely. Right now, no one knows what is going on with Miller, whether they are having some sort of issues and they just need help or if they just aren't a good person. Regardless, nothing about this situation is good or safe for anyone involved, and we can hope that this isn't a situation where Miller needs to hit rock bottom before they see that they need help in some way. Hitting rock bottom is the thing that can jolt someone into changing their life, but as someone who has been there, I wouldn't wish rock bottom on anyone, and I hope Miller gets the help they need.