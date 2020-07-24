The Fugitive Trailer: Quibi Series Starts The Hunt This August

Not only is "The Hunt" on once again but we now actually know when it starts. On Friday, short-form digital content service Quibi released the official trailer as well as preview images for its take on The Fugitive, starring Boyd Holbrook (Milk, Gone Girl) as innocent-man-on-the-run Mike Ferro and Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) as head fugitive hunter Detective Clay Bryce. Developed by Nick Santora (Scorpion) and directed by Stephen Hopkins (24), the 14-chapter (translation: "series") series from Thunder Road Films and Warner Bros. TV. will hit subscriber screens beginning Monday, August 3, with new chapters released every weekday until Tuesday, August 18.

An innocent man on the run, desperate to clear his name. A determined cop who won't rest until he is captured. And the streets of L.A. is where they will face off, as you are about to see in the following trailer for The Fugitive:

The Fugitive centers on blue collar worker Mike Ferro (Holbrook), who just wants to make sure his wife and 10-year-old daughter are safe when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he's riding on. But the faulty evidence on the ground and "tweet-now, confirm-later" journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop, Detective Clay Bryce (Sutherland), heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike's life and family hang in the balance as he becomes… The Fugitive.

Quibi's The Fugitive also stars Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, Glenn Howerton, Daniel David Stewart, and Keilani Arellanes. Santora and Hopkins are executive producing alongside Thunder Road Films' Basil Iwanyk, 3 Arts' Tom Lassally, and Albert Torres.