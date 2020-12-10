The Handmaid's Tale: Hulu Renews Series for 5th Season

Good news for fans of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale at this Thursday's The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day. Though it was brief, it was announced that the series has been picked up for a fifth season. The teaser for the 10-episode fourth season (a return to the first season's episode count) recaps the previous season as June (Elisabeth Moss) led a rebellion to rescue Gilead's children, but now June's thinking bigger. For her, it's about bringing down the entire government and taking back the country for the people.

Here's a look at the teaser for the series' return, followed by an update from executive producer Moss on production:

During an interview in June, Moss offered some insight into how the production was dealing with the shutdown: "Yes, we have a production call, every week, and we have a producer call, every week. There have been a lot of emails, a lot of Zooms, and a lot of conversations. One of the great things that our line producer has done is basically gone to every single department and talked to them, and picked their brain and tried to figure out what their daily process is, and what they're looking for and what they need, in order to feel safe, which I think is a really important part of it. There's a lot of stuff that's above my pay grade and above my head, that we're all reading about in the Hollywood Reporter."

Moss continued, "But for us, as producers, and for most producers, it's about, how do you do it and be safe? That's all. Human life is not worth making a TV show for. Everyone wants to go back to work because we love what we do, and there's also people that need to support their families and themselves. The producers contributed to a fund for our crew, that is out of our own pockets and has nothing to do with our larger corporation. We put a lot of money into it, and we've been keeping our crew going through that and supporting them being out of work. But we've gotta do it safely, and we're just trying to figure that out. It's all-new territory, and we're all in the same boat here."

Produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM, The Handmaid's Tale stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. Moss, series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang.