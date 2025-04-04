Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: the handmaid's tale

The Handmaid's Tale: LA Red Carpet Event Honors Final Season (IMAGES)

Check out the image gallery from the red-carpet event for the sixth and final season of Hulu's Elisabeth Moss-starring The Handmaid's Tale.

With less than a week to go until the three-episode return of series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale for its sixth and final season, Hulu celebrated the streaming series' upcoming final run with a star-studded red carpet event at the TCL Chinese Theatre this week. Joining Miller, Moss, and Strahovski for the big event were Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence), Max Minghella (Nick), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O-T Fagbenle (Luke), Samira Wiley (Moira), Madeline Brewer (Janine), Amanda Brugel (Rita), Sam Jaeger (Mark Tuello), Ever Carradine (Naomi Putnam), and Josh Charles – as well as guest stars Timothy Simons and D'Arcy Carden. In addition, Co-Showrunner/EP Yahlin Chang, Co-Showrunner/EP Eric Tuchman, and EP Warren Littlefield (Executive Producer) were also in attendance.

During the final run, June's (Moss) unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke (Fagbenle) and Moira (Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. Here's a look at the image gallery from the event – which also saw Sonia Mena, Gloria Allred, Dita Von Teese, Tia Mowry, Scott Porter, Katie Cassidy, Katherine McNamara, Amy Landecker, and more honoring the Hulu series.

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"

"A lot of people won't make it to the end of 'Handmaid's Tale.' It's pretty chilling but also exciting. I feel that Eric Tuchman & Yahlin Chang, who are the showrunners this year — Bruce, of course, remains an executive producer — they really, really thought a lot about what the audience wants and needs. And I think we will satisfy those who have been with us through six seasons; I think they'll feel powerfully rewarded. Also, Lizzie has arrived as a directing force — that all happened over the course of 'Handmaid's Tale' — and it's really appropriate that she is the director that takes us home," television industry trailblazer and producer Warren Littlefield (The Littlefield Company) shared during a December 2024 profile interview with Deadline Hollywood.

In terms of the franchise's future, Miller has been focusing on a series adaptation of author Margaret Atwood's book sequel, The Testaments. Though nothing was official in terms of an official pick-up at the time of the interview (that has since changed), Littlefield noted that the spinoff series was "a priority project" that "we're spending a lot of time on" since it's set within a "really important franchise." As Littlefield sees it, the spinoff/sequel series should prove as relevant today as The Handmaid's Tale still is heading into 2025. "While [Handmaid's Tale] was developed in an Obama administration, when we were shooting, I think, Episode 4 of Season 1, Trump came to office and, while we thought and hoped and prayed that we would be less relevant a series, the longer we were on, the more relevant we became. Our thematics only got stronger, sadly, and today, as we think and discuss plans for 'Testaments.' It feels like there's a reason to keep this world alive," he explained.

Based on Margaret Atwood's book, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears. The series is distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

