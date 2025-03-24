Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party: Check Out Our Episode 8: "Denise Glenn" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 8: "Denise Glenn."

With NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party asset to be unleashed across our screens tonight, we have a look at what's to come in S01E08: "Denise Glenn." Bex (Roxburgh) and the team are facing a very different yet still very deadly threat when an escaped serial killer looks to pay their bloody respects to another inmate's killing style. Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, two sneak peeks, and official image gallery for this week's chapter:

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 8: "Denise Glenn" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 8: "Denise Glenn" – The student becomes the master when an escaped serial killer from the Pit decides to adopt another inmate's style of killing as a way of paying homage to them. Directed by Nicole Rubio, with a screenplay by Keto Shimizu and David Loong.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

