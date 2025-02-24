Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu

DC Studios Offers "Starfire," "Green Lantern," "Super Powers" Details

DC Studios offered some early details on the upcoming animated series Starfire, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran rolled out some major announcements and updates on its upcoming film and television slate – and that included a look at three "younger-skewing" animated series that will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, with Sam Register executive-producing. Here's a look at what Gunn and Safran had to share about the upcoming animated series Starfire, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and Super Powers:

"My Adventures with Green Lantern": The animated series will follow high school student Jessica Cruz, whose life changes when "a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky" and chooses Cruz "to be its champion." Cruz's life gets even more complicated "when more debris from the Lanterns' ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes." Jake Wyatt is executive producing, with Stephanie Gonzaga co-executive producing.

"DC Super Powers": The animated series takes place at the Alliance School for Heroes and focuses on new students Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra – each enrolled to "level up their powers under the supervision of Principal Martian Manhunter, in the hopes of one day graduating and becoming the next generation of Earth's defenders." Matt Beans is executive producing, with Michael Chang serving as a supervising producer.

"Starfire": The animated series will tell the origin story of the title character, following her adventures after she uses "an ancient spaceship" she discovers on her home planet of Tamaran to escape her planet and explore the stars. Joining her on her new journey are "space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld." Together, the group will "uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe, save Space Dolphins, surf technicolor nebulas, and boldly soar into the unknown." Josie Campbell is executive producing, while Brianne Drouhard is a co-executive producer.

