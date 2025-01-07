Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Melissa Roxburgh, the hunting party

The Hunting Party: NBC Releases New Image Gallery for Upcoming Series

Set to hit screens on Monday, February 3rd, check out the new image gallery for NBC's Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest)-starring The Hunting Party.

It was back in late December when we last checked in on how things were looking with NBC's upcoming Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party. Set to premiere on Monday, February 3rd at 10 pm (following The Voice), the series starts with a premise that grabs you just from the premise alone. When a mysterious explosion at a secret prison known as the Pit results in the nation's most violent serial killers escaping, former profiler Rebecca Henderson (Roxburgh) is pulled back into a deadly game of cat and mouse. Alongside a team of soldiers, spies, and special agents, she has no choice but to track down and recapture these dangerous criminals… before they kill again. But is there more to the Pit than they've been told – something that could prove deadlier than the killers that they're tracking? Joining Roxburgh are Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia – and now, we have a new image gallery to pass along that offers some more episode insights – here's a look:

The Hunting Party: An Official Overview:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

