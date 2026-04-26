Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria S03E03 Preview: Welcome to the Wedding of Cassie & Nate

It's Cassie & Nate's wedding, and everyone's invited. Here's a look at tonight's episode of HBO's Euphoria, S03E03: "The Ballad of Paladin."

Article Summary Euphoria S03E03 “The Ballad of Paladin” centers on Cassie and Nate’s wedding, with chaos clearly on the guest list.

Tonight’s Euphoria preview teases a packed ceremony as familiar faces gather for one of Season 3’s biggest events.

The new Euphoria trailer hints at major fallout, emotional confrontations, and twists still to come this season.

Along with the episode preview, HBO also offers a behind-the-scenes look at Episode 2 and a quick series recap.

Tonight's episode of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria is one of those we don't have to do too much to sell. In tonight's episode, S03E03: "The Ballad of Paladin," we're all invited to the wedding of Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate (Elordi) – and there are a whole lot of folks attending the nuptials, to say the least – as you're about to see in our preview below:

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3: "The Ballad of Paladin" Preview

Euphoria S03E03: "The Ballad of Paladin" – A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Here's a look at the image gallery and trailer for tonight's episode, followed by a new season trailer previewing what's still to come, a look behind the scenes at the second episode, and a recap of the first two seasons (in case you need a little reminder here and there).

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

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