Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Light Therapy Face Mask, Nanoleaf, Review

Nanoleaf Light Therapy Face Mask Review: Does This Even Help?

We tried out the Nanoleaf Light Therapy Face Mask to see if it actually works when it comes to light therapy for skin conditions

Article Summary Nanoleaf Light Therapy Face Mask brings spa-style LED skincare home with seven color modes aimed at common skin concerns.

Testing over several months showed mixed results, with the strongest improvements seen in redness, irritation, and some blackheads.

Red, purple, green, and white modes delivered little visible change, showing Nanoleaf light therapy may vary by skin type.

At $150, the Nanoleaf face mask can be a budget-friendly alternative to spa sessions, but dermatologist advice still matters.

Nanoleaf has always had an interesting lineup of lights and light-related objects that we've personally loved checking out and reviewing over the years. But probably the weirdest and most interesting of the batch came out recently, as the company released its own Light Therapy Face Mask. The trend of using red light therapy isn't new; people have been using it and other forms of light therapy for skin issues for years. But the results vary and can be expensive as hell depending on where you go. This falls into the category of DIY therapy at home for less. But does it actually help? We tried it out for several months to see if we could tell a difference, and here's what we got.

Repairing The Skin Through Light Therapy Using Nanoleaf

So when you get into the subject of light therapy, there's a lot of stuff that actually does work, and then there's stuff that people claim to help, but it's hit or miss depending on your particular skin. There is no one-treatment-fits-everyone kind of system. For example, Red Light Therapy is super popular right now, but there are people who do it and never see a difference, while there are others who claim it's been a wonder for them. What Nanaoleaf has done is create one of the therapy masks you see at spas and used their own tech to create an at-home version that is portable, easy to wear, and easy to program.

The key behind the tech is that they've taken several mini LED lights and programmed them with specific different wavelengths that are used in various light therapy practices. Each one has a specific thing that it's designed to target, as they have red for wrinkles, blue for acne, purple for uneven textures, yellow for inflammation, green for dark spots, cyan for irritation, and white for deep repair. The key to this is that you're not just wearing a mask with a specific light on for however long you see fit; you put it on for small sessions so your skin is exposed to the light long enough to help you, but not so long that it starts to hurt the skin.

So we gave it a shot as best we could with every area just to see if it would have an effect. We spent months with this to make sure that we weren't just giving ourselves a fake tan. The results, unsurprisingly, varied for us. We used the red, but didn't see much change in wrinkles. We put on blue to see if it did anything to clear our skin up for possible acne, and as best we could tell, some blackheads did go away. Purple had no effect on anything that we could tell. The yellow we're unsure about, as we have naturally red cheeks, and we could see the red went down a little. But we were also testing this in the winter and the grey springtime season, so it could just be from lack of sun.

The green had zero effect, and we tried it out on another piece of skin where we were starting to develop a black spot to see no change. Cyan was the one where I felt like it actually did something, as we had been trying this for a few weeks at one point and seeing a little redness, but the cyan seemed to edge that down a bit. Finally, white really didn't do a lot for our skin, but it was interesting to just close my eyes and take in a bright white light for ten minutes, as it seems to help with seasonal depression.

Overall, the Nanoleaf Light Therapy Face Mask produced mixed results for us, but there was some effectiveness with some of the light settings that we could see. Which, at least for us, proves it's a success. And while it may not work for us in some areas, this could be effective for others who want to do this on a budget. It will run you $150, but if you think of the amount of sessions you would need to pay for to visit a light therapist, this one would be a bargain if you're into this kind of tech and body-hack medicine. That said, No matter what product you use, consult a dermatologist first, and use sunscreen regardless.

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