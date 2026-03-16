Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Film is Fabulous! Shuts Down New Missing Episodes Rumor

In a follow-up, Film is Fabulous! addressed rumors that an announcement of more recovered episodes was set for April 4th, and much more.

Article Summary Doctor Who's lost episodes "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet" debut April 4 on BBC iPlayer.

Film is Fabulous! confirms they are not holding back more missing Doctor Who episodes for announcement.

Recovered 16mm prints of known episodes returned to BBC, potentially boosting future restoration quality.

Tickets for the special London screening featuring Peter Purves go on sale March 17, more details incoming.

If you're a Doctor Who fan, then you know that April 4th is going to be a very big day. That's when two recently recovered chapters in "The Daleks' Master Plan" will be screened at a special event and launched on BBC iPlayer: "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet" (both originally airing in 1965). With "Day of Armageddon" discovered in 2004, fans now have the first three installments of the overarching storyline, which starred William Hartnell as the First Doctor and Peter Purves as assistant Steven Taylor. Even better, it keeps fans' hopes alive that more lost episodes can be found – which is a topic that Film is Fabulous! addressed in a recent online statement offering further clarity on their initial release about the episodes being recovered. The two biggest topics addressed are the rumors that Film is Fabulous! is holding back news on more recovered episodes until the April 4th screening of "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet" (it's not), and that it's actively searching for additional missing episodes of Doctor Who – here's a look:

No, Film is Fabulous! Is Not Holding Back Any More Recovered Episodes: "Film is Fabulous! do not have any other missing episodes of Doctor Who. We are not holding any missing episodes back to announce at the special screening on Saturday, 4th April 2026. Film is Fabulous! do not discuss the details of elderly private collectors, or the films in their collections, with third parties. John Franklin and Prof. Justin Smith are the only members of the team who know the facts, and they will not disclose this information, even during interviews with the media."

Film is Fabulous! Isn't Searching for Lost Episodes Because That's Not Its Function: "Film is Fabulous! is not 'searching' for missing episodes of Doctor Who. The primary function of the team is to preserve vulnerable film collections held privately in the U.K."

Film is Fabulous! also revealed that the collection that included the two lost episodes also included the following episodes:

"The deceased enthusiast's private collection contained a total of six episodes of Doctor Who. In addition to the two missing episodes listed above, the following episodes were also recovered: The Survivors (Broadcast: 28th December 1963) The Escape (Broadcast: 4th January 1964) The Web Planet (Broadcast: 13th February 1965) The Executioners (Broadcast: 22nd May 1965) The four episodes of Doctor Who listed above are already held by the BBC Archives. However, the original 16mm prints recovered by Film is Fabulous! will be returned to the BBC, as they might provide a superior source for future restorations. Neither the original 16mm prints, nor the cans with labels, are for sale to private individuals."

Details on the "Doctor Who" Lost Episodes Screening Arrives This Tuesday: "Film is Fabulous! have booked the venue at which the special screening will be held. The tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, 17th March 2026. The venue is handling the sale of the tickets, together with the staging of the event. The details of the venue, and the programme, will be announced on Tuesday morning."

"Two missing Doctor Who episodes FOUND! The Nightmare Begins and Devil's Planet from 1965 (what titles!). Lost for 61 years! Best of all, these will be made available for FREE on the BBC iPlayer in April. Huge thanks to the amazing people at Film is Fabulous, for finding these and returning them safely. They're a registered charity doing great work, so help them out if you can. Maybe they'll find more! As the Doctor says… "Daleks!" Davies shared on Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Written by Dalek creator Terry Nation, the serial also features an early appearance from Nicholas Courtney in his pre-Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart days. Film is Fabulous! (FIF) is sponsoring a special screening of the two episodes in London on April 4th, with Purves as the guest of honor (though no details for the event have been released so far). On the same day as the screening, the two restored Doctor Who episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer (no word yet on if there will be any viewing options for those outside of BBC iPlayer's reach – possibly as a physical release, digital download, or something along those lines).

Noreen Adams, Director of BBC Archives, had this to say about the news: "We're thrilled to have worked with the team at Film is Fabulous! to bring these lost Doctor Who episodes to viewers on BBC iPlayer this Easter. BBC Archives has been working to restore the original recordings and update these to broadcast quality, ensuring fans can enjoy a little extra treat with their Easter Eggs this April."

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