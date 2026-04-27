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It: Welcome to Derry, Gen V & 60 Minutes/Trump: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: 60 Minutes/Trump, Gen V, It: Welcome to Derry, Elsbeth, Doctor Who, Bob's Burgers, Tracker, Marshals & more!

Article Summary It: Welcome to Derry leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with new teases on Season 2, 1935, the Bradley Gang, and more.

Gen V star Jaz Sinclair shares an emotional message to fans, while 60 Minutes and Trump coverage drives another major headline.

Doctor Who, Elsbeth, Bob’s Burgers, Tracker, Marshals, Euphoria, and American Dad! round out the biggest TV picks.

From Stuart Fails to Save the Universe to AEW and Scrubs, the latest TV news, previews, reviews, and opinions are here.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 60 Minutes/Trump, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Gen V, AEW: Danny DeVito/Kevin Nealon, It: Welcome to Derry, Elsbeth, Doctor Who, American Dad!, Bob's Burgers, Rooster, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 27th, 2026:

60 Minutes: Trump Loses It Over WHCD Shooter's Manifesto Question

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Set for July: Preview Images, Poster

Gen V Star Jaz Sinclair Thanks Fans: "So Much I Wanna (and Will) Say"

It's Always Sunny in AEW: Tony Khan Books Danny DeVito/Kevin Nealon?

60 Minutes: Trump/White House Correspondents' Dinner Interview Tonight

It: Welcome to Derry EP Teases Season 2: 1935/Bradley Gang & More

Elsbeth Fans: Who's in The Mood for a Pretty Big Season 3 Update?

Doctor Who: Capaldi Defends Whittaker & Gatwa Casting (And He's Right)

AEW Collision: Titles Held, Stakes Raised, Jericho Pinned Again

Our American Dad! S20E06 Preview: A Chinatown Treasure Hunt & More

Bob's Burgers Season 16 E11 Preview: Meet Tina, aka "The Keyboard Kid"

House of the Dragon Season 3 Trailer (Not Teaser) Dropping Monday

The Comeback S03E06: "Valerie's Home Alone": AI Leak & NDA Goes MIA

Rooster S01E08: "Nobody Spook It" Preview: Rules of Engagement

Euphoria S03E03 Preview: Welcome to the Wedding of Cassie & Nate

The Mandalorian and Grogu: New TV Spot Is Actually Well-Edited

Strange New Worlds, Spider-Noir, WHCD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Watson Hits a Serious Health Detour: S02E19 "Rule of Three" Preview

Tracker S03E18: "Alaskan Wild" Preview: Colter Tracks Missing Parents

Marshals S01E09: "In Low Places" Preview: A Teammate Taken Prisoner

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy Discusses Revival Reaction, AI, Astro Boy & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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