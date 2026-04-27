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The Flaming Carrot Crosses Over With The Santos Sisters In August 2026

The Flaming Carrot crosses over with The Santos Sisters, co-written by Bob Burden, in August 2026 from Floating World Comics

Buoyed by a Best Continuing Series Eisner Award win last year, The Santos Sisters by Greg & Fake returns with a crossover with Bob Burden and The Flaming Carrot, and out in August with The Santos Sisters: One Big Fun Mini-Series #1 in August 2026 from Floating World Comics, distributed by Lunar Distribution. And the series is written with Bob Burden as well. The debut issue features two distinct covers, one by Greg & Fake and one by Bob Burden.

SANTOS SISTERS FUN SPECIAL #1 (0F 3)

(W) Bob Burden (A/CA) Greg & Fake

After busting a crime ring the Santos Sisters go looking for hidden treasure.There they meet a ghostly apparition that leads them into the LAND-OF-NOD. Here, they team with a monstrous-looking but irresistible "mysteryman" with flippers, an oddly elongated, orange head that spews flames and says just the darndest things. $5.00 8/26/2026

"This latest wacky Santos Sisters tale begins as the Santos Sisters bust a drug gang that is using an old, abandoned house as a hideout because it's rumored to be haunted. Well it turns out that it is haunted! But there's also a rumor of a treasure box of jewels, old coins and diamonds and – ghosts or no ghosts – the girls stick around after the police leave with their prisoners. nAnd there is a treasure box… but chasing the ethereal spirit that runs off with the booty leads our girls down the rabbit hole as they follow the glowing green apparition into a closet that wasn't there a few minutes ago. "Landing in the mysterious LAND OF NOD , the girls begin a technicolor odyssey into a wilderness of the subconscious where the rules of physics and logic are bent, subverted, and convoluted in an ever more dangerous (but amusing) way. Teaming up with a monstrous-looking, but irresistible mysterious "mysteryman" with an oddly elongated, orange head that spews flames and says just the darndest things, they hitch a ride on a ghostly train, follow a wandering trail of happy socks, battle Energy balls of pure Fubar, find buffalo nickels with three legs, see a car being driven by a chair, and eat some rather nasty Brussels sprout flavored ice cream. Along the way, the girls meet King Cotton, Madame Spidergarden, a cannibal Cabin Boy, a Barber shop quartet of third world dictators and even wave goodbye to Tom from My-Space. "As the sisters and their mysterious companion venture deeper into this stranger-than-strange strange land, a bunch of unsettling questions begin to mount: Will Ambar and Alana ever find their way back to Las Brisas? What if the Mystery Train offers no destination? Is meeting the Cannibal Cabin Boy a stroke of luck or a formal invitation to a dinner? Is the treasure they seek worth the price of never coming home? Find out this August in the SANTOS SISTERS ONE BIG FUN SPECIAL MINI SERIES Special Mini Series #1."

Also the Final order cutoff for American Nature Presents #4, featuring The Santos Sisters, and out in July, is on the 27th of April 2026, and that's today!

AMERICAN NATURE PRESENTS #4

(W) Denis C. Theriault (A/CA) Greg & Fake

American Nature Presents is the Maximum Rock and Roll of Indie comics! Our 56-page issue features comics by Sam Grinberg and Mahdi Khene. Interviews with Jaimie Hernandez, Katie Skelly, underground legend Steve Willis, and the mononymous Jason. Also included: columns, reviews, and an intense expose on Downers Grove radicals.

$6.50 7/15/2026

Located in the heart of Portland, Floating World Comics is a premier destination for underground, independent, and avant-garde graphic narratives. Distributed through Lunar Distribution.

The Santos Sisters created by Greg and Fake follows two sisters, Ambar and Alana Santos, who gain superpowers from mysterious medallions and become crime-fighting heroes in their beach town of Las Brisas. The story blends superhero action with slice-of-life teen/young adult drama. The sisters balance fighting assassins, roided-up football players, zombies, organized crime, and other weird threats while dealing with dating, everyday life, and personal drama. It mixes retro Archie Comics vibes, with a clean, colourful cartoon style reminiscent of Dan DeCarlo, with the Hernandez Brothers' Love and Rockets, which itself took Archie inspiration. Self-aware, irreverent humor that's often silly, spicy, and satirical, the tone is playful, nostalgic, and gleefully absurd. perfect for fans of fun, non-gritty superhero stories. Issues are printed on classic newsprint for an old-school feel. While it's aimed at mature readers (13+ or older teens/adults) due to violence, humor, and some adult themes, it's more "fun chaotic" than grimdark.

Bob Burden created both Flaming Carrot Comics and the spin-off superhero team Mystery Men, which was adapted into a major studioi fiolm, even if it now seems lost in time. Flaming Carrot first appeared in 1979 in Visions #1 from the Atlanta Fantasy Fair, then exploded with self-published and indie issues in the early 1980s, becoming a flagship title of the black-and-white independent comics boom, alongside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Cerebus and The Tick, all of who he crossed over with. Indeed, The Flaming Carrot may have crossed over with more comic publisghers than any other character. An ordinary guy whose real identity is unknown and never revealed, read 5,000 comic books in one sitting, which gave him brain damage and turned him into a crime-fighting superhero, just like in the comics he read. He dons a giant flaming carrot mask, a white shirt, red pants, and green flippers. He has no actual superpowers, just bravery, luck, gadgets, and sheer absurdity. His catchphrase is "Ut!" anbd he patrols the decaying industrial town of Palookaville, part of Iron City, alongside oddball allies, the Mystery Men. It also won an Eisner Award in 1988. And now, joining in with The Santos Sisters!

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