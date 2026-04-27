Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: wizards beyond waverly place, Wizards Of Waverly Place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Final Run Sees Jennifer Stone Returning

The final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will include some familiar faces, including Jennifer Stone, who returns as Harper Finkle.

Article Summary Disney confirms Jennifer Stone will return as Harper Finkle for the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Harper’s comeback is a major full-circle moment after Jennifer Stone appeared in all 106 original series episodes.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 also brings back Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback for the finale event.

Selena Gomez returns as Alex Russo and makes her directorial debut with the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere.

Disney has confirmed that they will have a couple of major returns for the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, with the big one being Jennifer Stone, who will reprise her role of Harper Finkle. Stone appeared on all 106 episodes and both films based on the Disney Channel show, so her return for the final season is one that fans will probably appreciate. The news came down on D23.com, where they confirmed that the show will do everything they can to make the last hurrah as special as possible, with some guest appearances.

Harper Finkle Makes Her Grand Return in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Stone is just the first guest, as they also confirmed that Gregg Sulkin, who appeared in the final season of the original show, will return to play Mason Greyback. Not to mention the obvious addition of Selena Gomez, who will not only reprise her role as Alex Russo for several episodes this season, but will also make her directorial debut with the Season 3 premiere. The season will debut later this Summer on Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Channel On Demand.

In this four-part event, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown)—still reeling from losing Alex (Gomez) at the end of Season 2—discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place also stars David Henrie as Justin Russo, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo. Writers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas executive produce with Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Rick Williams, Gomez, and Henrie. Wizards of Waverly Place was created by Todd Greenwald.

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