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Post-DC's K.O. & Absolute Crisis in The Daily LITG, 27th of April 2026

Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterda, for Lying In The Gutters

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Article Summary

  • Post-DC's K.O. and its Absolute Crisis fallout leads Bleeding Cool's most-read stories, with spoilers driving major interest.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's biggest comics, TV, toys, and pop culture reads, from DC to It: Welcome to Derry.
  • Also featured: July 2026 solicitations, London Film and Comic Con's delay, and more of the latest industry headlines.
  • LITG looks back across six years of top April stories, tracing past DC, Marvel, Diamond, and X-Men news through the archive.

Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Justice League Unlimited #18
Justice League Unlimited #18

Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Post-DC's K.O. And Ahead Of The Absolute Crisis (Spoilers)
  2. Ultimately, The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday
  3. It: Welcome to Derry EP Teases Season 2: 1935/Bradley Gang & More
  4. McFarlane Toys Unveils DC Comics Bronze Tiger (The New 52) Figure
  5. Tracker S03E18: "Alaskan Wild" Preview: Colter Tracks Missing Parents
  6. London Film And Comic Con Cancelled Until August 2027
  7. Greatest American Hero Launches In AMP's Full July 2026 Solicits
  8. Rockin' Like Its 1992: We Review The Onkyo C-30 Compact Disc Player
  9. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Set for July: Preview Images, Poster
  10. Stranger Things Will Receive a New Companion Book This June

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Interview with the Vampire

Interview with the Vampire
Images: AMC Networks
  1. Interview with the Vampire: Eric Bogosian Shuts Down Season 3 Theory
  2. Gail Simone Says Mutina Might Increase Demand For Uncanny X-Men #17
  3. The Librarians: The Next Chapter 2-Night Premiere Deserves 2 Posters
  4. The Defeat Of Doctor Doom At The Hands Of The Fantastic Four
  5. Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Cancels Its Purchase Of Diamond Comics
  6. Helluva Boss Joins Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video; Seasons 3 & 4 Ordered
  7. The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" Images: Guess Who's Back?
  8. Why Did Alliance Entertainment Change Its Mind About Diamond Comics?
  9. Hush 2 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  10. SCOOP: Marvel To Launch A Black Cat Series On The 20th Of August 2025
  11. Diamond Comics Declares "Business As Usual" With New "Partners"
  12. All The Hulk Feels in Abrams July 2025 Solicits
  13. Aye, Aye Captain! SpongeBob Star Trek- The Daily LITG 26th April 2025

LITG two years ago… Waller

Big Time Spoilers For Amanda Waller & Failsafe For Free Comic Book Day

  1. Big Time Spoilers for Amanda Waller & Failsafe on Free Comic Book Day
  2. Nathan Fillion Honors Firefly Day with A Look Back to His Mal Days
  3. Marvel Issues Free Reprint Of Daredevil #8 As Missing Pages Reported
  4. The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Ep. 7 "Crushed" Image Gallery
  5. Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys in Dark Horse Comics July 2024 Solicits
  6. Will You Choose Team Eddie Or Team Dylan For Venom War?
  7. Unleash Maximum Carnage with New Marvel Legends Spider-Man Figure
  8. Tom Brevoort Wants A New X-Men First Issue Every Month
  9. The Acolyte: New "Star Wars" Prequel Series Preview Images Released
  10. Sideshow Captures the Love Between X-Men's Rogue and Gambit
  11. E.C. Stoner's Phantasmo Debuts in Dell's The Funnies #45, at Auction
  12. Ramgod #1 in Massive/Whatnot Comics Solicits in July 2024
  13. Hello Darkness & EC Comics on Cover of Next Week's Diamond Previews
  14. Boom Finally Shines A Light On Hello Darkness
  15. What If Firefly's Browncoats Won The War? Boom July 2024 Solicits
  16. Now Judge Dredd/2000AD Gets A Multiverse in July 2024 Solicits
  17. Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus Launches in Titan Comics' July 2024 Solicits
  18. Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh in The Daily LITG, 26th of April, 2024

LITG three years ago, Future Of Marvel Rewritten By Sins Of Sinister Finale

Auto Draft

  1. The Future Of Marvel Rewritten By Sins Of Sinister Finale #XSpoilers
  2. The Future Of Mary Jane Watson In Mary Jane & Black Cat #5 (Spoilers)
  3. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
  4. Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
  5. DC Launches Power Girl Series by Leah Williams & Eduardo Pansica
  6. The Future of Strange Academy at Marvel Comics (Spoilers)
  7. Arby's Are Bringing Back Their Limited-Edition D&D Tabletop Dice
  8. Inferno #4 Foreshadow Cover Finally Plays Out In X-Men #XSpoilers
  9. DC Launches Fire & Ice Series by Joanne Starer & Natacha Bustos
  10. Triple H Revives World Heavyweight Championship, Buries Roman Reigns
  11. A Look Into The Deep Dark Depths Of Stephan Franck's Palomino
  12. Mr. Justice Debuts as MLJ's Spectre in Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
  13. 3 Worlds 3 Moons Opens Emporia Store, Premium Subscribers First
  14. Travis Charest's Art for Mark Millar's The Ambassadors #3
  15. Feilong Is Getting Even More And More Like Elon Musk #XSpoilers
  16. DC Comics London Restaurant Creates A Coronation Menu
  17. There's Something About Miles O'Brien in Daily LITG, 26th April 2023

LITG four years ago, Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past Story in The Daily LITG, 27th April 2022
  1. Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #1 is Sin's Past Meets One More Day
  2. What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
  3. As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)
  4. Xander Harris, Now A Queer Young Man In Boom's Vampire Slayer Comics
  5. The Umbrella Academy S03 – Meet Diego & Ben: UA/SA Number Twos
  6. How The Justice League Die In The Death Of The Justice League #75
  7. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Greatest Marketing Campaign Idea Ever
  8. Why Is The Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art So Expensive?
  9. Tonight Is Sunshine Cherrim Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022
  10. Casino Royale Director Martin Campbell on Daniel Craig's Bond Closure
  11. Everyone Wants To Know – Did Jim Gordon Kill The Joker? (Spoilers)
  12. What Comics Folk Tweet On Twitter About Quitting Twitter
  13. The Naming Of Wonder Girl & The Tiarmory in Trial Of The Amazons
  14. George Pérez Inspires A New Character In Today's Teen Titans Academy
  15. Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art in The Daily LITG, 26th of April

LITG five years ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers

Just Call Him Nightwang - The Daily LITG, 27th April 2021
Just Call Him Nightwang – The Daily LITG, 27th April 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)
  2. DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
  3. The Controversial Star Wars #42 Appearance of Boba Fett Up for Auction
  4. Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
  5. Funko Reveals Entire Wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops
  6. DC Comics Bringing Back Bernard Dowd – Because Everything Matters
  7. Diamond Tells Comic Shops It Is Considering Changing Shipping Costs
  8. Peter Sanderson Wonders Where His DC Comics Who's Who Omnibus Is…
  9. Did DC Comics Spoil The Fate Of Red Hood's Young New Ward?
  10. Sorry, Buffy Fans: The Nevers' Laura Donnelly Is Strongest Whedon Lead
  11. Avengers/Hulk & Venom/Spider-Man Details For Free Comic Book Day
  12. Darque Roaste: Now You Can Drink Valiant's Shadowman as a Coffee
  13. BRZRKR #2 Gets Red Stripe And No Red Stripe Surprise Variants
  14. PrintWatch: Geiger, Nightwing, Alice In Leatherland Get More Prints
  15. Jazmine Joyner Joins IDW Publishing As Associate Editor
  16. Former DC Exec Fletcher Chu-Fong On BINC's Comic Shop Grants Board
  17. Rafael Albuquerque Embraces the Dark Side With Darth Vader #1 Sketch
  18. Batman #1 Sells For $1,207,500 At Auction – A New Record
  19. Dark Horse Comics' Two New Veeps, Randy Lahrman and Tom Wiesch
  20. Starfire-Crossed Lovers – The Daily LITG, 26th April 2021

LITG six years ago, DC Comics, Stranger Things, and Star Trek

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Bill Sienkiewicz got memed.

  1. DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
  2. Stranger Things 4 Video Store Fridays Final Edition: The End of An Era
  3. Star Trek: Discovery Director Jonathan Frakes Teases Season 3 Details
  4. Nintendo Will Remove Network ID Sign-In After Nintendo Switch Hack
  5. Bill Sienkiewicz Goes Viral Again and It's All His Fault
  6. Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
  7. SNL at Home Still A Charm Second Time Around, But A Bit Too Polished
  8. Furloughed Funko and DC Packaging in The Daily LITG 26th April 2020
  9. Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
  10. Diamond Tells Retailers to Complete New DC FOC By Monday Night

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Shawn DePasquale, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES
  • Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith
  • Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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