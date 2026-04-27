Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Crisis, KO, newlitg
Post-DC's K.O. & Absolute Crisis in The Daily LITG, 27th of April 2026
Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterda, for Lying In The Gutters
Article Summary
- Post-DC's K.O. and its Absolute Crisis fallout leads Bleeding Cool's most-read stories, with spoilers driving major interest.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's biggest comics, TV, toys, and pop culture reads, from DC to It: Welcome to Derry.
- Also featured: July 2026 solicitations, London Film and Comic Con's delay, and more of the latest industry headlines.
- LITG looks back across six years of top April stories, tracing past DC, Marvel, Diamond, and X-Men news through the archive.
Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Post-DC's K.O. And Ahead Of The Absolute Crisis (Spoilers)
- Ultimately, The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday
- It: Welcome to Derry EP Teases Season 2: 1935/Bradley Gang & More
- McFarlane Toys Unveils DC Comics Bronze Tiger (The New 52) Figure
- Tracker S03E18: "Alaskan Wild" Preview: Colter Tracks Missing Parents
- London Film And Comic Con Cancelled Until August 2027
- Greatest American Hero Launches In AMP's Full July 2026 Solicits
- Rockin' Like Its 1992: We Review The Onkyo C-30 Compact Disc Player
- Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Set for July: Preview Images, Poster
- Stranger Things Will Receive a New Companion Book This June
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- American Mythology's Full July 2026 Solicits, Fright Night & Nosferatu
- Heavy Metal Magazine Full July 2026 Solicits As They Open Submissions
- When Chip Zdarsky Dressed Up In A Flash Costume To Take Some MAD Abuse
- London Film & Comic Con Cancelled – The Daily LITG, 26th of April 2026
LITG one year ago, Interview with the Vampire
- Interview with the Vampire: Eric Bogosian Shuts Down Season 3 Theory
- Gail Simone Says Mutina Might Increase Demand For Uncanny X-Men #17
- The Librarians: The Next Chapter 2-Night Premiere Deserves 2 Posters
- The Defeat Of Doctor Doom At The Hands Of The Fantastic Four
- Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Cancels Its Purchase Of Diamond Comics
- Helluva Boss Joins Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video; Seasons 3 & 4 Ordered
- The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" Images: Guess Who's Back?
- Why Did Alliance Entertainment Change Its Mind About Diamond Comics?
- Hush 2 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- SCOOP: Marvel To Launch A Black Cat Series On The 20th Of August 2025
- Diamond Comics Declares "Business As Usual" With New "Partners"
- All The Hulk Feels in Abrams July 2025 Solicits
- Aye, Aye Captain! SpongeBob Star Trek- The Daily LITG 26th April 2025
LITG two years ago… Waller
- Big Time Spoilers for Amanda Waller & Failsafe on Free Comic Book Day
- Nathan Fillion Honors Firefly Day with A Look Back to His Mal Days
- Marvel Issues Free Reprint Of Daredevil #8 As Missing Pages Reported
- The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Ep. 7 "Crushed" Image Gallery
- Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys in Dark Horse Comics July 2024 Solicits
- Will You Choose Team Eddie Or Team Dylan For Venom War?
- Unleash Maximum Carnage with New Marvel Legends Spider-Man Figure
- Tom Brevoort Wants A New X-Men First Issue Every Month
- The Acolyte: New "Star Wars" Prequel Series Preview Images Released
- Sideshow Captures the Love Between X-Men's Rogue and Gambit
- E.C. Stoner's Phantasmo Debuts in Dell's The Funnies #45, at Auction
- Ramgod #1 in Massive/Whatnot Comics Solicits in July 2024
- Hello Darkness & EC Comics on Cover of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- Boom Finally Shines A Light On Hello Darkness
- What If Firefly's Browncoats Won The War? Boom July 2024 Solicits
- Now Judge Dredd/2000AD Gets A Multiverse in July 2024 Solicits
- Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus Launches in Titan Comics' July 2024 Solicits
- Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh in The Daily LITG, 26th of April, 2024
LITG three years ago, Future Of Marvel Rewritten By Sins Of Sinister Finale
- The Future Of Marvel Rewritten By Sins Of Sinister Finale #XSpoilers
- The Future Of Mary Jane Watson In Mary Jane & Black Cat #5 (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
- Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
- DC Launches Power Girl Series by Leah Williams & Eduardo Pansica
- The Future of Strange Academy at Marvel Comics (Spoilers)
- Arby's Are Bringing Back Their Limited-Edition D&D Tabletop Dice
- Inferno #4 Foreshadow Cover Finally Plays Out In X-Men #XSpoilers
- DC Launches Fire & Ice Series by Joanne Starer & Natacha Bustos
- Triple H Revives World Heavyweight Championship, Buries Roman Reigns
- A Look Into The Deep Dark Depths Of Stephan Franck's Palomino
- Mr. Justice Debuts as MLJ's Spectre in Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
- 3 Worlds 3 Moons Opens Emporia Store, Premium Subscribers First
- Travis Charest's Art for Mark Millar's The Ambassadors #3
- Feilong Is Getting Even More And More Like Elon Musk #XSpoilers
- DC Comics London Restaurant Creates A Coronation Menu
- There's Something About Miles O'Brien in Daily LITG, 26th April 2023
LITG four years ago, Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past
- Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #1 is Sin's Past Meets One More Day
- What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
- As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)
- Xander Harris, Now A Queer Young Man In Boom's Vampire Slayer Comics
- The Umbrella Academy S03 – Meet Diego & Ben: UA/SA Number Twos
- How The Justice League Die In The Death Of The Justice League #75
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Greatest Marketing Campaign Idea Ever
- Why Is The Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art So Expensive?
- Tonight Is Sunshine Cherrim Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Casino Royale Director Martin Campbell on Daniel Craig's Bond Closure
- Everyone Wants To Know – Did Jim Gordon Kill The Joker? (Spoilers)
- What Comics Folk Tweet On Twitter About Quitting Twitter
- The Naming Of Wonder Girl & The Tiarmory in Trial Of The Amazons
- George Pérez Inspires A New Character In Today's Teen Titans Academy
- Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art in The Daily LITG, 26th of April
LITG five years ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
- The Controversial Star Wars #42 Appearance of Boba Fett Up for Auction
- Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
- Funko Reveals Entire Wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops
- DC Comics Bringing Back Bernard Dowd – Because Everything Matters
- Diamond Tells Comic Shops It Is Considering Changing Shipping Costs
- Peter Sanderson Wonders Where His DC Comics Who's Who Omnibus Is…
- Did DC Comics Spoil The Fate Of Red Hood's Young New Ward?
- Sorry, Buffy Fans: The Nevers' Laura Donnelly Is Strongest Whedon Lead
- Avengers/Hulk & Venom/Spider-Man Details For Free Comic Book Day
- Darque Roaste: Now You Can Drink Valiant's Shadowman as a Coffee
- BRZRKR #2 Gets Red Stripe And No Red Stripe Surprise Variants
- PrintWatch: Geiger, Nightwing, Alice In Leatherland Get More Prints
- Jazmine Joyner Joins IDW Publishing As Associate Editor
- Former DC Exec Fletcher Chu-Fong On BINC's Comic Shop Grants Board
- Rafael Albuquerque Embraces the Dark Side With Darth Vader #1 Sketch
- Batman #1 Sells For $1,207,500 At Auction – A New Record
- Dark Horse Comics' Two New Veeps, Randy Lahrman and Tom Wiesch
- Starfire-Crossed Lovers – The Daily LITG, 26th April 2021
LITG six years ago, DC Comics, Stranger Things, and Star Trek
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Bill Sienkiewicz got memed.
- DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
- Stranger Things 4 Video Store Fridays Final Edition: The End of An Era
- Star Trek: Discovery Director Jonathan Frakes Teases Season 3 Details
- Nintendo Will Remove Network ID Sign-In After Nintendo Switch Hack
- Bill Sienkiewicz Goes Viral Again and It's All His Fault
- Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
- SNL at Home Still A Charm Second Time Around, But A Bit Too Polished
- Furloughed Funko and DC Packaging in The Daily LITG 26th April 2020
- Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
- Diamond Tells Retailers to Complete New DC FOC By Monday Night
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shawn DePasquale, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES
- Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith
- Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.