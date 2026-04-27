Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Crisis, KO, newlitg

Post-DC's K.O. & Absolute Crisis in The Daily LITG, 27th of April 2026

Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterda, for Lying In The Gutters

Article Summary Post-DC's K.O. and its Absolute Crisis fallout leads Bleeding Cool's most-read stories, with spoilers driving major interest.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's biggest comics, TV, toys, and pop culture reads, from DC to It: Welcome to Derry.

Also featured: July 2026 solicitations, London Film and Comic Con's delay, and more of the latest industry headlines.

LITG looks back across six years of top April stories, tracing past DC, Marvel, Diamond, and X-Men news through the archive.

Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Post-DC's K.O. in the lead-up to Absolute Crisis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Interview with the Vampire

LITG two years ago… Waller

LITG three years ago, Future Of Marvel Rewritten By Sins Of Sinister Finale

LITG four years ago, Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past

LITG five years ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago, DC Comics, Stranger Things, and Star Trek

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Bill Sienkiewicz got memed.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shawn DePasquale , creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES

, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith

Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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