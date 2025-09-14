Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Stars Snow & Akerman on Season 2 Dream Guest Stars

During the Emmys red carpet, The Hunting Wives stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman shared who they would like to guest star in Season 2.

Last week, fans of Showrunner Rebecca Cutter's hit Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman-starring The Hunting Wives learned that the Netflix series would be back for a second season. With that good news in mind, Snow and Akerman shared their thoughts on how the fans have come to embrace the series and make it a success during the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday night. The duo also had some thoughts on who they would like to see as "dream guest stars. Acklerman offered Michelle Monaghan, while Snow added that they were looking to add more Country music stars, like Megan Moroney.

"I'm so excited to write these amazing characters again," Cutter shared in a statement when the news was first announced. "And I can't wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook." In case you're wondering where things could be heading, here's the Season 2 logline: "Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Here's a look back at the video from last week, with Ackerman and Snow having a little fun sharing the Season 2 news:

Based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives follows a woman as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. There, she grows close to a socialite — maybe too close — and becomes consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder. Along with Akerman and Snow, the series stars Dermot Mulroney (Chicago Fire) as Jed, Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) as Starr, Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick) as Callie, Katie Lowes (Scandal) as Jill, and Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter) as Graham.

Set in an East Texas town with secrets piled higher than a socialite's hair on a humid day, the series stars Snow as Sophie, a Cambridge transplant who's drawn into the wealthy, decadent world of Margo (Akerman), the wife of oil tycoon Jed Banks (Mulroney), whose political aspirations are only surpassed by his scandalous behavior. Also along for the new batch of episodes: Newman, Jonigkeit, and Ferrier. Netflix's The Hunting Wives is executive produced by series writer and showrunner Rebecca Perry Cutter (Hightown), Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen), and Cobb. Produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, the second season will launch globally as a Netflix-branded series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!