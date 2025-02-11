Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: sxsw, the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Set for SXSW 2025 Panel This March

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us Season 2 is set for a panel at SXSW on March 8th.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us is heading back to where it all began on Saturday, March 8th. That's when the award-winning, critically acclaimed hit HBO series heads back to SXSW in Austin, Texas, for a panel – and it's an impressive lineup making the trip. Mazin and Druckmann are set to attend, as are Pascal, Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino. Here's the official description included on the SXSW website: "The cast and creators behind HBO's Emmy-winning series 'The Last of Us' provide a glimpse into the show's highly-anticipated second season debuting this April."

Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today confirming that the series would be coming back to SXSW in March:

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in April 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

