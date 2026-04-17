Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us: "Sinners" Star Li Jun Li Joins Season 3 Cast: Report

Reports are that Li Jun Li (Sinners, Spider-Noir) has joined the cast of HBO's Bella Ramsey & Kaitlyn Dever-starring The Last of Us Season 3.

Article Summary REPORT: Li Jun Li joins The Last of Us Season 3 as Miriam, mother of Lev and Yara, expanding the Seraphite story.

Bella Ramsey and Kaitlyn Dever return as Ellie and Abby, with new series regulars and recast roles revealed.

Jason Ritter, Patrick Wilson, Michelle Mao, and Kyriana Kratter add to the expanding cast lineup for Season 3.

Neil Druckmann exits as showrunner, focusing on new Naughty Dog projects; Craig Mazin leads the latest season.

We've got some new casting news for the third season of HBO's Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Kaitlyn Dever (Abby)-starring The Last of Us to pass along. Earlier today, Variety reported that Li Jun Li (Sinners, Spider-Noir) has joined the cast as Miriam, a Seraphite and the mother of Lev and Yara. Over the past few weeks, we learned that Jason Ritter (Matlock) and Patrick Wilson (Watchmen) had been tapped for recurring roles. In addition, Michelle Mao (Bridgerton) and Kyriana Kratter (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) are set for the series regular roles of siblings Yara and Lev, with Clea DuVall (Poker Face) set to play a seraphite. Ariela Barer (Mel), Tati Gabrielle (Nora), and Spencer Lord (Owen) were upped to series regulars, with Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: No Way Home) taking over the role of Manny from Danny Ramirez due to scheduling conflicts.

"I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in 'The Last of Us' on HBO," Neil Druckmann shared on the official Naughty Dog Instagram account last year, addressing his departure. "With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative." Druckmann added, "Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It's been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct, and write on the last two seasons. I'm deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting 'The Last of Us' Part I and the continued adaptation of 'The Last of Us' Part II."

"It's been a creative dream to work with Neil and bring an adaptation of his brilliant work to life on HBO," Mazin shared in a statement about the news. "I couldn't have asked for a more generous creative partner. As a true fan of Naughty Dog and Neil's work in video games, I'm beyond excited to play his next game. While he focuses on that, I'll continue to work with our brilliant cast and crew to deliver the show our audience has come to expect. We are so grateful to Neil and Halley Gross for entrusting the incredible story of 'The Last of Us Part II' to us, and we're just as grateful to the millions of people around the world who tune in."

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