Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: The Legend of Vox Machina

The Legend of Vox Machina S04 Trailer: A New Evil Reunites Our Heroes

Arriving on June 3rd, here's the trailer and key art for Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4.

Article Summary The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 gets an official trailer, with Prime Video launching weekly three-episode drops on June 3.

Set a year after the Chroma Conclave, Vox Machina has split up to search for love, family, and new purpose.

A long-slumbering evil rises in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4, forcing the heroes to reunite for their darkest battle yet.

The new trailer teases an epic foe and a more intense chapter as Vox Machina faces challenges unlike anything before.

From high atop some of the world's highest mountaintops, the word went out earlier this week that an official trailer for Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 would arrive on Thursday. Well, it's Thursday, and… promise kept! Fans are getting a chance to see what's ahead for their loveable heroes, set to face their most challenging and darkest foe to date – testing them in ways they never imagined. Set a year after the Chroma Conclave, the new season finds Vox Machina having parted ways, searching for love, family, and purpose. But as always, the call of adventure is a breath away. When a long-slumbering evil awakens to threaten the realm, they must reunite to take on an epic foe.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for the return of Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina, set to start hitting streaming screens with weekly three-episode rollouts beginning on June 3rd:

The news of a fourth season came via an announcement video earlier this year that featured some faces you might just recognize. "The fantastic team at Critical Role and Titmouse continues to deliver captivating seasons of 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' and we are excited for more to come," said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon MGM Studios, when the announcement video was released. "Our global Prime Video audience has embraced this series from the beginning, and the fans, along with us, remain passionate about the characters and stories."

"We are beyond thrilled – and grateful – to continue the epic and wild adventures of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Grog, and everyone's favorite character – Scanlan," shared EP Sam Riegel. "With each season, this show levels up, and we already have big plans to level up both our heroes and villains in Season Four." Now, here's a look at the announcement video that was released back in October 2024:

Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production. The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Matthew Mercer (Baldur's Gate 3), Liam O'Brien (Marvel's Avengers), Marisha Ray (Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Dispatch).

The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) of Titmouse. The cast also features previously announced voice actors Wayne Brady (The Wayne Brady Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Kevin Michael Richardson (Lilo & Stitch, Kamek in The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Debra Wilson (Destiny 2, Star Wars: Survivor), and Tom Cardy (composer, actor).

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