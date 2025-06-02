Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Ep. 3: "And the Ghost Train" Preview

Here's our preview of tonight's episode of TNT and Showrunner Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S01E03: "And the Ghost Train."

With only a few hours to go until the next chapter of Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, we've got an updated preview for S01E03: "And the Ghost Train" to pass along to help set the mood. For this go-around, we've got half of the team aboard a ghost train and the other half trying to figure out what it is that the ghosts are after. And once again, they're on the clock before things race past the point of no return – and we're not talking about the end credits. Here's a look at the official overview, updated sneak peeks at what's to come, two new additions to the official image gallery, and more. In addition, we have a look back at some highlights from S01E01: "And the Deadly Drekavac" and S01E02: "And the Dance of Doom!"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E03: "And the Ghost Train"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E03: "And the Ghost Train" – Half of the Librarian team gets trapped on a runaway ghost train; can the rest of the team help in solving the unresolved business of the ghosts on board before the train completes a rampage of destruction? Written by Tom MacRae, here's an updated preview of tonight's episode:

Here's a look at Christian Kane (aka Jacob Stone, who is also appearing in the spinoff) offering fans a rundown of what they need to know to check out TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!