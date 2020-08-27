The Masked Singer Season 4 Premiere, Masks, Spinoff Details Revealed

Fans of The Masked Singer, make sure you keep your calendars clear on Wednesday, September 23, because that's when the righteously popular singing competition series returns to FOX for a fourth season. But that's not all: spinoff music guessing-game series I Can See Your Voice will debut immediately following, with none other than Ken Jeong as host. And just to get you ready for the show's fourth season return, FOX has scheduled a special sneak preview episode of The Masked Singer for Sunday, September 13, that will air live to all time zones at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (though keep an eye on that since it's meant to follow an NFL doubleheader that may change between now and then depending on a very fluid situation with professional sports teams).

Still not enough for you? How about the following preview video showcasing our contestants for this season: Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun. As for the show's intel on this season's crew? The contestants have sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

Let's not forget last month's teaser that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below (make sure to listen to what host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke had to say):

Looking beyond the main series, executive producer Craig Plestis also had some updates on the live-tour and potential spinoff series during a recent interview. "The live tour will come back once the restrictions are lifted, so we're looking forward to whenever that day happens," explained Plestis. "As for 'I Can See Your Voice,' I'm looking forward to getting that on air. Ken [Jeong] is our host on that show. He's just so incredible, and I can't wait to bring that to life, and have America see it when the time is ready. As for 'Masked Dancer,' we're hoping that will see the light of day at some point in time, as well. We're working on some creative right now, as to what that would look like, so stay tuned, and we'll have more updates to come."