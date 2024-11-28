Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: thanksgiving, the national dog show

The National Dog Show: Our Viewing Guide to The Thanksgiving Tradition

Set to make your NBC screens adorable on Thanksgiving beginning at 12 pm ET, here's Bleeding Cool's viewers' guide to The National Dog Show.

Once Santa does his thing at the end of NBC's broadcast of the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the holiday really goes to the dogs. Seriously. We're not kidding. That's when the 2024 National Dog Show (NDS) hits our screens – 12 pm EST, to be exact. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool has put together a viewer's guide to the event, from when and where to watch, who's hosting, who's in competition, and much more – including some fun and informative featurettes about the hit holiday event.

WHAT TIME IS THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? The event takes place on Thursday, November 28, from 12 pm to 2 pm EST on NBC and will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app (with the app available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire).

WHO'S HOSTING THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? John O'Hurley and David Frei are back as hosts, with Mary Carillo and Britney Eurton on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for commentary, analysis, and behind-the-scenes looks.

WHAT'S THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC), and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete.

The National Dog Show 2024: What You Need to Know

This year, there are 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds in competition. This year, the Lancashire Heeler has joined the lineup as a new breed under the Herding Group and is known for being a hardworking, affectionate pet with an infectious smile. As for what the judges will be looking for, their role to to determine how closely they adhere to what's defined as "perfect" by the breed's official standard – including appearance, temperament, and build.

Here are overviews for the seven groups, followed by a rundown of the breeds being represented in each of those groups (with big thanks to NBC Sports for offering the intel on the pup types:

The National Dog Show: Groups

Herding Group

Hound Group

Non-Sporting Group

Sporting Group

Terrier Group

Toy Group

Working Group

The National Dog Show: Herding Group

Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Shepherd

Bearded Collie

Beauceron

Belgian Laekenois

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Bergamasco

Berger Picard

Border Collie

Bouvier des Flandres

Briard

Canaan Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Collie (Rough)

Collie (Smooth)

Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Finnish Lapphund

German Shepherd Dog

Icelandic Sheepdog

Lancashire Heeler

Miniature American Shepherd

Mudi

Norwegian Buhund

Old English Sheepdog

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Puli

Pumi

Pyrenean Shepherd

Shetland Sheepdog

Spanish Water Dog

Swedish Vallhund

The National Dog Show: Hound Group

Afghan Hound

American English Coonhound

American Foxhound

Azawakh

Basenji

Basset Hound

Beagle (13 inches)

Beagle (15 inches)

Black and Tan Coonhound

Bloodhound

Bluetick Coonhound

Borzoi

Cirneco dell'Etna

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

English Foxhound

Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen

Greyhound

Harrier

Ibizan Hound

Irish Wolfhound

Otterhound

Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen

Pharaoh Hound

Plott

Portuguese Podengo Pequeno

Redbone Coonhound

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Saluki

Scottish Deerhound

Sloughi

Treeing Walker Coonhound

Whippet

The National Dog Show: Non-Sporting Group

American Eskimo

Bichon Frise

Boston Terrier

Bulldog

Chinese Shar-Pei

Chow Chow

Coton de Tulear

Dalmatian

Finnish Spitz

French Bulldog

Keeshond

Lhasa Apso

Löwchen

Norwegian Lundehund

Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Standard)

Schipperke

Shiba Inu

Tibetan Spaniel

Tibetan Terrier

Xoloitzcuintli

The National Dog Show: Sporting Group

American Water Spaniel

Barbet

Boykin Spaniel

Bracco Italiano

Brittany

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Clumber Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Black)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)

Curly-Coated Retriever

English Cocker Spaniel

English Setter

English Springer Spaniel

Field Spaniel

Flat-Coated Retriever

German Shorthaired Pointer

German Wirehaired Pointer

Golden Retriever

Gordon Setter

Irish Red & White Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Water Spaniel

Labrador Retriever

Lagotto Romagnolo

Nederlandse Kooikerhondje

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Pointer

Spinone Italiano

Sussex Spaniel

Vizsla

Weimaraner

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Wirehaired Vizsla

The National Dog Show: Terrier Group

Airedale Terrier

American Hairless Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Australian Terrier

Bedlington Terrier

Border Terrier

Cairn Terrier

Colored Bull Terrier

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Glen of Imaal Terrier

Irish Terrier

Kerry Blue Terrier

Lakeland Terrier

Manchester Terrier (Standard)

Miniature Bull Terrier

Miniature Schnauzer

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier

Rat Terrier

Russell Terrier

Scottish Terrier

Sealyham Terrier

Skye Terrier

Smooth Fox Terrier

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Welsh Terrier

West Highland White Terrier

White Bull Terrier

Wire Fox Terrier

The National Dog Show: Toy Group

Affenpinscher

Biewer Terrier

Brussels Griffon

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chinese Crested

English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)

English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)

Havanese

Italian Greyhound

Japanese Chin

Long Coat Chihuahua

Maltese

Miniature Pinscher

Papillon

Pekingese

Pomeranian

Pug

Russian Toy

Shih Tzu

Silky Terrier

Smooth Coat Chihuahua

Toy Fox Terrier

Toy Manchester Terrier

Toy Poodle

Yorkshire Terrier

The National Dog Show: Working Group

Akita

Alaskan Malamute

Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Bernese Mountain Dog

Black Russian Terrier

Boerboel

Boxer

Bullmastiff

Cane Corso

Doberman Pinscher

Dogo Argentino

Dogue de Bordeaux

German Pinscher

Giant Schnauzer

Great Dane

Great Pyrenees

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Komondor

Kuvasz

Leonberger

Mastiff

Neapolitan Mastiff

Newfoundland

Portuguese Water Dog

Rottweiler

Saint Bernard

Samoyed

Siberian Husky

Standard Schnauzer

Tibetan Mastiff

HOW DOES THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW WORK? The AKC recognizes 212 breeds and varieties of dogs (though every single one may not be represented at the National Dog Show year to year). In the first round, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named "Best in Breed," will represent their breed at the group level.

The AKC categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other but rather against how well they fit their breed standards.

Each group winner, named "First in Breed," will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted "Best in Show," where they will be judged on how well they fit the breed standard against other group winners.

WHAT'S THE "BEST IN SHOW" PRIZE? That would be a "Best in Show" ribbon and $20,000.

