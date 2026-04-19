Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Getting Hit with Toxic Headcanon Puts Series in Tough Spot

HBO Max's The Pitt is facing the same kinds of problems with fans that franchises like Doctor Who, "Star Trek," and "Star Wars" suffer from.

Between reviews, viewing numbers, and awards, there's one thing that we can all agree on: EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring & executive-producing medical drama, The Pitt, is a hit. But by the time the second season wrapped this past Thursday, another thing had become uncomfortably clear: the show has a growing "toxic headcanon" problem. Before anyone starts rolling their eyes, I'm not going to repeat what others have written about very effectively over the past few weeks, making points that I pretty much agree with.

Some viewers are still having trouble understanding that each season is a look at one 15-hour shift in a day, and they criticize the show for not meeting their expectations, even though what they want would break from the series' foundational concept. But the bigger issue is what I mentioned at the outset: fans attacking the show because what they're watching doesn't match the one in their head. I'm not talking about disagreements over certain directions a creative team may have chosen to go; those happen all the time. The "toxic headcanon" attacks come from a place where they believe decisions are being made with malicious intent against the characters and the actors portraying them. If that wasn't bad enough, it sometimes translates into reports of supposed "drama" within the cast based on nothing more than feelings and assumptions, leading some fans to choose sides in some kind of faux drama.

But one perspective I did want to offer was how the HBO Max series finds itself in a very unique, not-so-great place on an interesting pop culture Venn diagram. If you had a circle on the left titled "HARCORE GEEK FANDOM" and a circle on the right titled "PROCEDURAL DRAMA FANDOM," The Pitt would pretty much be sitting in the overlap middle by itself. That's rare – and that's why it's getting more mainstream attention. The last time I remember a huge social media outcry from procedural fans was when the creative team behind ABC's 9-1-1 made the head-scratching decision to kill off Peter Krause's character – outrage they had every right to express, given how the controversial decision was handled.

But fans breaking out the metaphorical pitchforks and torches over a favorite character not getting enough screen time, or being portrayed in a way that goes against the character they envision, isn't an everyday thing. But over in the fandom universes of shows/franchises like Doctor Who, "Star Trek," "Star Wars," and others, it wouldn't be a day ending in "Y" if the fandom wasn't shaking its fist at whatever that day's big "outrage" was – and that's where The Pitt is finding itself. It will be interesting to see how the cast and creative team deal with it moving forward, with the third season expected to hit screens in January 2027.

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