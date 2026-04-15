Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2 Finale Preview: S02E15 "9:00 P.M." Images Released

With the Season 2 finale of HBO Max's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt dropping on Thursday night, check out the images for S02E15: "9:00 P.M."

We're down to the final hour, folks. Of course, we're talking about the Season 2 finale of HBO Max, EP John Wells, and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt. We're going to have our regularly scheduled pregame preview heading your way this Thursday, but we thought you might want to check out the official image gallery that was released for S02E15: "9:00 P.M." (along with an official overview and the trailer preview released last week).

The Pitt Season 2 Finale: S02E15: "9:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 15: "9:00 P.M." – Al-Hashimi reveals details from her medical history, forcing Robby to face an ethical dilemma as he prepares to leave for his sabbatical. Written by R. Scott Gemmill.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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