The Remarried Empress Webtoon to Get Disney+ Live-Action Series Adapt

Hit Korean webnovel and webtoon series The Remarried Empress has been greenlit for a live-action K-Drama romantasy series from Disney+.

Article Summary The Remarried Empress webtoon series is being adapted into a Disney+ live-action K-Drama romantasy series.

Based on a hit Korean webnovel, the saga has racked up over 2.6 billion online views worldwide.

The story follows Empress Navier's gripping journey through betrayal, divorce, and political intrigue.

Expect classic melodrama, royal rivalries, fantasy magic, and underhanded schemes set in a fairytale world.

Hit romantasy WEBTOON series The Remarried Empress is getting a live-action K-Drama adaptation from Disney+. The Korean web novel and webtoon series have amassed over 2.6 billion online views to date, with the latter still ongoing, like it will take forever to reach the end. The series follows the story of Navier, a perfect empress whose world is turned upside down when her husband returns home with his mistress and demands a divorce. Rather than accept defeat, Navier agrees to the divorce but counters by asking to marry a rival prince of the Western Kingdom, setting off a tale of political intrigue, romance, and a fight to reclaim stolen power. Cue lots of tantrums and underhanded plotting from the people you expect. This is a Korean melodrama after all, with a fairytale veneer.

The romantic fantasy drama will star Shin Min-a ("Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "Karma") as Empress Navier, Ju Ji-hyun as Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire aka "Emperor Dickhead" to fans. Lee Jong-suk rounds out the main cast as Heinrey, the Crown Prince of the Western Kingdom harboring a hidden secret, while Lee Se-young plays Rashta, the former runaway slave-turned-concubine with imperial ambitions, whom the readers nickname "Trashta". The artwork of the webtoon series presents the characters as European, some with blond hair. Who knows if they're going to wear really artificial-looking wigs in the live-action version? Nonetheless, the series follows all the romantasy tropes that extra Korean melodrama sprinkles like cayenne pepper. Oh, and there are fantasy elements like changelings, wizards, and magic in it, but much of the latter shows up later in the series.

The series will be adapted for streaming by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choong-yeol, the duo behind "The Uncanny Counter, with Cho Su-won directing. The Remarried Empress is currently being serialised on WEBTOON (over a hundred chapters for free, kids!). The comic series is being collected into graphic novels by Ize Press for those who don't scroll to read their comics vertically.

