The Road Goes Acoustic: Here's Our "The Hall, Little Rock, AK" Preview

In tonight's episode of CBS's The Road, S01E07 "The Hall, Little Rock, AK," the remaining musicians go acoustic for a good cause.

Article Summary The Road heads to The Hall in Little Rock, AK for an all-acoustic night honoring the military.

Keith Urban delivers a special acoustic set, and is joined by country star Jordan Davis for this round.

Cassidy Daniels rises while Jenny Tolman exits; six musicians battle for the next big break.

Check out sneak peeks, recent performances, and more on the remaining contestants’ journeys.

This week, CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban's The Road makes its way to The Hall in Little Rock, AK – unfortunately, without Jenny Tolman, who was sent packing after some tough decision-making. But it was good news for Cassidy Daniels, who scored big once again ahead of the tour's next stop. Tonight, the remaining musicians go acoustic in honor of the military, while Urban offers a special acoustic set, and country music star Jordan Davis stops by. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for tonight's round – along with an updated rundown of our remaining musicians and their recent performances (and you can check out past performances over at the music competition series' YouTube channel).

The Road Season 1 Episode 7 "The Hall, Little Rock, AK" Preview

The Road Season 1 Episode 7 "The Hall, Little Rock, AK" – There's no place to hide as the six musicians put on an acoustic performance to honor the military, featuring a special acoustic set from Keith Urban, with country music star Jordan Davis also appearing.

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

An Updated Look at Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the remaining emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including a look at their most recent performances:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Billie Jo Jones

Age: 34

Location: Emory, Texas

Instagram: @billiejojonesmusic

Name: Britnee Kellogg

Age: 40

Location: Anthem, Ariz.

Instagram: @britneekellogg

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

Name: Cody Hibbard

Age: 32

Location: Adair, Okla.

Instagram: @codyhibbard_

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

