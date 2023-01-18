The Rookie Cast, Kelly Clarkson Share S05E12 BTS Look; S05E13 Promo Kelly Clarkson joins the cast of ABC's The Rookie for a behind-the-scenes look at Clarkson's S05E12 guest appearance; S05E13 promo released.

We are going to safely assume that if you're reading this then you've already watched ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie S05E12 "Death Notice." That means you're well aware of some major personal developments between Tim (Eric Winter) & Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) that are still being buzzed about on Twitter, But let's not forget that the episode also included a guest appearance from none other than award-winning singer, talk show host, NBC's The Voice judge/coach & serious The Rookie fan Kelly Clarkson. Before the episode aired, Clarkson posted a preview of what life was like behind the scenes of the episode. But now, we're getting a look at the extended cut of the segment from Clarkson's talk show.

And after taking a look at how Clarkson's crowded elevator scene came about, make sure to check out the overviews for the next two episodes, as well as a promo for S05E13 "Daddy Cop":

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 13 & 14 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 "Daddy Cop": Written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Anne Renton, the January 17th episode takes place in the midst of a heatwave & a citywide blackout, where Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and Aaron (Tru Valentino) follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen (O'Neil) makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper (Mekia Cox) scheme to get Tim (Winter) out of his new job and into a more exciting position.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 "Death Sentence": Officer John Nolan and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara (Dylan Conrique) when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case. Written by Diana Mendez Boucher and directed by Faye Brenner.