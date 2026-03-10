Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Check Out an Early Look at Season 8 Ep 11: "Aftermath"

As fans continue to process this week's episode, ABC released images and more for Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S08E11: "Aftermath."

As fans continue to process what went down with Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) during this week's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, and the repercussions it could have on her moving forward, the network is wasting little time getting out a promo and image gallery for next week's episode, S08E11: "Aftermath," as"Lucy returns to work and Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) finds himself one step closer to freedom – courtesy of Sean Patrick Thomas (Gen V)?

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 11: "Aftermath" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 11: "Aftermath" – Lucy returns to work in the aftermath of the attack. Meanwhile, an unexpected twist hinders the Liam Glasser case, and a familiar face helps the team track down a killer.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

