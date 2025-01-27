Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Kelly Clarkson, The Rookie

The Rookie Gets Kelly Clarkson Apology: "I Was an Idiot on That Set"

ABC's The Rookie fan and guest star Kelly Clarkson explained on her daytime talk show why she felt she owed the cast and crew an apology.

Instead of a new preview for this week's episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, we're actually going back in time a little. In fact, we're heading back to 2023, when singer, daytime talk show host, and serious fan Kelly Clarkson guest-starred in S05E12 "Death Notice." While it was great to see Clarkson get the opportunity and the behind-the-scenes looks she shared at how that elevator scene came together, it seems like Clarkson found being on the set of her favorite show terrifying – and had an apology for the cast and crew.

"Oh my God, I was terrified. I have to apologize to that cast and crew. I was terrified," Clarkson shared during a "Fan Q & A" segment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. "'The Rookie,' they invited me, and here's the thing — I'm a huge, like, I've been a fan of Nathan Fillion since 'Castle.' I already get nervous on sets, but then he made me more nervous than I have ever been on a set… I was an idiot on that set." Here's a look at Clarkson discussing her appearance on ABC's hit series, followed by a look back at how Clarkson's crowded elevator scene in The Rookie came about:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

