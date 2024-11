Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, preview, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie S07: Winter, O'Neil, Jones Get Ahold of a Golf Cart (VIDEO)

While filming The Rookie Season 7, someone let Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil, and Richard T. Jones near a golf cart. Here's what happened...

One of the things that we love about covering ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie is that we never know what we're going to get. It could be casting news, a panel report from San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024), or even news that Hawley had signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television (the new owner of eOne). But one thing that we can always rely on is quality social media content from the cast – and we have another fine example to pass along. What do you get when you mix Winter, O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, a production golf cart, and some off-time between shooting scenes for the seventh season? Let's just say that it's best if we don't spoil it from here – but the screencaps below speak volumes:

Here's a look at what Winter had to share on both TikTok and Instagram – followed by a look back at SDCC 2024:

The Rookie: Looking Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Fillion on "The Rookie: Feds" Cast Appearing: When asked about the possibility of seeing Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, or Kevin Zegers returning as their characters from the canceled "Feds," Fillion shared, "The short answer is yes. We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist." The actor and executive producer would go on to add that expanding the show's ensemble and focusing on a number of characters has been a winning game plan for the ABC series. "The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick. It's always been an ensemble cast. I'm so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast," Fillion explained.

Regarding That "Chenford" Breakup…: During the panel, the topic of Tim (Winter) and Lucy's (O'Neil) breakup and what that could mean for the new season was discussed. While it might be rough on the characters – and their fans – Fillion noted that everything they're going through will be worth it "when" they reunite – before changing that "when" to an "if" to play it safe. While noting that his character still has some personal fixing to do before he can do right by Lucy, Winter did allude to Tim making it up to Lucy in "different ways" during Season 7.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the upcoming season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

