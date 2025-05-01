Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S07E17 Early Look Features LA Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez

An early look at ABC & showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" spotlights guest star LA Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez.

Though we don't have the official image gallery yet for next week's episode, we are getting an early look at what's ahead with ABC and series creator/showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty." When the official overview was released, we learned that Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) would return – but he's not the only familiar face we'll see. Earlier today on social media, we got a chance to check out two images from the next episode, with each featuring a look at Tim (Eric Winter) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique "Kiké" Hernandez, who is on tap as a guest star. You can find that added to our season rundown below – and don't forget to check out the official overview for May 13th's season finale, S07E18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars."

ABC's The Rookie S07E17 & Season 7 Finale Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" – The team helps Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) when his new love interest is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) enlist their moms to help catch a con artist, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is threatened to drop a case.

And here's a look back at Winter's post from December 2024, dropping a ten-ton clue about Hernandez's appearance:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" – John (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) work together to catch Oscar (Matthew Glave); Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigates a bank robbery; Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles' (Deric Augustine) first date takes an unexpected turn.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!