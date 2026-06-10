Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy

5-Hour Energy Reveals Two Donut-Inspired Flavors

5-Hour Energy has made two new limited-edition flavors, both inspired by donuts.

Article Summary 5-Hour Energy launches two limited-edition summer flavors inspired by favorite donuts: Jelly Donut and Boston Cream.

Jelly Donut 5-Hour Energy blends glazed donut sweetness, buttery vanilla notes, and a sweet-tart raspberry jelly finish.

Boston Cream 5-Hour Energy delivers baked dough flavor, creamy vanilla custard notes, caramelized sugar, and chocolate.

The new 5-Hour Energy donut-inspired shots arrive this month after fan demand surged from the brand’s April Fool’s tease.

If you're looking for energy and want the donut taste without the carbs, we've got news for you: 5-Hour Energy has decided to make two new limited-edition flavors, both inspired by donuts. The two flavors you can now get are Jelly Donut and Boston Cream, both made as close to the flavor profile as possible, while still having all of the stuff their drinks usually come with for the energy boost in the day. It's really interesting to see the company roll out so many limited-time flavors that might do well if they stuck around longer. We have more info below from the company as these will hit shelves this month.

Get The Taste Of Donuts In a 5-Hour Energy

Earlier this year, an April Fool's Day post on Instagram asked fans to pick the real upcoming flavors from the fake ones – and demand for the sweet, crave-worthy donut duo won by a landslide. This shouldn't come as a surprise – Americans consume more than 10 billion donuts each year, with Boston Cream and jelly-filled varieties consistently ranking among the most popular. Naturally, 5-hour ENERGY® decided to create both.

Jelly Donut – Fresh donut sweetness meets a bright, fruity flavor. The first sip delivers soft notes of fresh glaze, rich butter, and a light dusting of powdered sugar with a smooth vanilla finish, followed by a burst of sweet and tangy raspberry jelly for that classic, jam-filled center hit donut lovers crave. It's jammy, glazed, and dangerously craveable with every smooth, sweet sip.

Fresh donut sweetness meets a bright, fruity flavor. The first sip delivers soft notes of fresh glaze, rich butter, and a light dusting of powdered sugar with a smooth vanilla finish, followed by a burst of sweet and tangy raspberry jelly for that classic, jam-filled center hit donut lovers crave. It's jammy, glazed, and dangerously craveable with every smooth, sweet sip. Boston Cream – Inspired by Boston's rich and flavorful history, this crave-worthy take on the iconic Boston Cream donut may quickly become part of a morning routine. Indulge in a first sip that brings soft, freshly baked dough with a wave of silky vanilla filling that captures the classic custard center perfectly. This is followed by notes of light caramelized sugar, and a decadent, smooth chocolate finish that'll leave taste buds wanting more.

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