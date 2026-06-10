Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, terrifier

NECA Debuts Ultimate Thanksgiving Art the Clown from Terrifier 2

Get ready to slay the holidays once again, as NECA has just revealed their new Ultimate Thanksgiving Art the Clown

Article Summary NECA unveils the Terrifier 2 Ultimate Thanksgiving Art the Clown figure with a bloody holiday deco and soft-goods apron.

The 7-inch Ultimate Terrifier collectible includes premium articulation, interchangeable hands, and four face plates.

Thanksgiving-themed accessories include mashed potatoes, wine, plate, spoon, sword, syringe, and more display options.

NECA says the Terrifier 2 Art the Clown figure is expected this summer, with pricing likely around $35.

NECA is bringing the holiday spirit to the world of horror collectibles with the reveal of its latest Ultimate 7" scale Art the Clown figure. Inspired by Damien Leone's Terrifier 2, the fan-favorite slasher is getting a Thanksgiving-themed release packed with plenty of seasonal accessories. Art the Clown arrives with an all-new holiday-inspired deco, including an exclusive soft-goods apron, multiple interchangeable hands, and four swappable face plates. The figure captures the character's bloody and unsettling appearance while delivering premium detail and impressive articulation to your horror collection.

To embrace the Thanksgiving theme, NECA has loaded the figure with an assortment of tasty accessories, including a pot of mashed potatoes, a glass of wine, a plate, a spoon, a sword, a syringe, and more. Whether you are carving the turkey or something else, this new Art the Clown figure will deliver. Pre-orders have not yet gone live, but the figure is expected to arrive this summer. Collectors should expect a retail price in line with previous Ultimate releases, typically around $35.

Terrifier 2 – Ultimate Thanksgiving Art the Clown

"Feast your eyes on this new Ultimate Thanksgiving Art the Clown from NECA! Straight from Damien Leone's Terrifier 2, the killer clown and modern horror icon is ready to carve up more than turkey this fall. Drenched in his victims' blood, he wears an exclusive apron from the film's Thanksgiving dinner scene, meticulously tailored and crafted to the figure."

"This 7-inch scale, fully articulated action figure features double-jointed elbows and interchangeable faceplates with his sinister expressions. The sadistic slasher is equipped with a delicious cornucopia of exclusive accessories: a sword, a syringe, a plate, a spoon, a glass of wine, a pot of mashed potatoes with a lid, and more. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with an opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!