Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana

Moana: Tickets Go On Sale, Final Trailer, 7 New Posters, And 2 Images

Tickets for the live-action remake of Moana have officially gone on sale. Disney has released a final trailer along with seven new posters from the usual suspects and two new images.

Article Summary Disney’s live-action Moana tickets are now on sale, signaling the studio’s next big theatrical remake push.

The final Moana trailer has arrived, offering a fresh look at the live-action adventure before release.

Seven new Moana posters debuted alongside ticket sales, including promotional art from Fandango and ScreenX.

Moana sails into U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026, with Disney betting big on another reimagined animated hit.

It's the Disney remake where everyone still has absolutely no idea how they feel about it. The Disney live-action remakes have been all over the place in terms of fan reception and quality, with people declaring them as the worst things ever to achieve billion-dollar box office hauls. So when it comes to deciding whether Moana will do well and predicting it, your guess is as good as ours, but we might have a better idea now that tickets are officially on sale. With the ticket sales, we got the final trailer and seven posters from the usual suspects, including ScreenX, Fandango, and more. In terms of quality, the Fandango one is probably the best, but none of them are really great. It's rare for these Disney live-action remakes to get good posters because they are trying to recapture scenes and moments from animation, and nine times out of ten, things come out a little wonky-looking.

Moana: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds, and songs of "Moana" in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026.

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