Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Collectibles, Cyberpunk 2077 | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077, Valentino Thermal Katana

Cyberpunk 2077 Releases Official Valentino Thermal Katana Replica

Make Johnny Silverhand proud with the latest Cyberpunk 2077 replica item: the Valentino Thermal Katana, available in their shop

Article Summary Cyberpunk 2077’s official Valentino Thermal Katana replica is now available through CD Projekt Red’s online shop.

Made with DPI Merch and ZiNG, the 1:1 scale Cyberpunk 2077 katana measures 47 inches and ships in three pieces.

The Valentino Thermal Katana features built-in LED blade lighting and a sound chip for immersive Night City flair.

Inspired by the Valentinos and the Errata Thermal Katana, this Cyberpunk 2077 replica is built for display or cosplay.

CD Projekt Red and DPI Merch have come together to release a new Cyberpunk 2077 replica, the Valentino Thermal Katana. Created in partnership with Zing, this thing has been designed to be a 1:1 scale replica, sitting at 47 inches long and assembled from three pieces for easy shipment. As you can see, the handle lights up from a trigger on the hilt, giving it the ominous glow people see before they're cut down by Johnny Silverhand. It's a pretty cool replica, but we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that it looks a lot like the Genji Katana that Blizzard released for Overwatch several years ago, including the glowing blade. But that was a singular piece as this one has been broken up into three pieces. We have more details below from the company as it's available in their shop.

Become Johnny Silverhands With The Cyberpunk 2077 Valentino Thermal Katana

When the Valentinos get their hands on gear like this, you just know they're gonna make a statement with it. This version of the Thermal Errata Katana comes straight out of Heywood, brought to your inventory thanks to a collaboration between CD Projekt Red and ZiNG! To outsiders, the Valentinos seem a violent street gang covered in tattoos, jewelry, and flashy gold cyberware. Best to steer clear… But to those who dig a little deeper, you'll find a fiercely loyal and protective community that values the bonds of friendship and family above all else. Once you're welcomed into the fold, you're treated like one of their own. Their personalized take on the thermal katana is a perfect symbol of their way of life: bold and expressive but always ready to strike. And when you wield it, you can feel like a local at El Coyote Cojo.

Measuring 3.9 feet (47 inches) in length, this 1:1 scale replica arrives in three easy-to-assemble pieces for convenient setup. Built-in LED lighting brings the blade to life with a vivid glow, while an integrated sound chip blasts immersive combat audio straight from Night City. Whether displayed as a centerpiece or wielded as part of your cosplay, this Valentinos take on the Errata Thermal Katana is built for those who know the value of trust, loyalty, and respect.

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