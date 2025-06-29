Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Random Thoughts on S08E06; Beth/Space Beth Theory

Along with real-time thoughts on Rick and Morty S08E06: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button," we have a Beth/Space Beth theory to share.

Welcome back to our weekly look at the eighth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, with S08E06: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" seemingly set to focus on Beth and Space Beth, and how they're feeling about their lives. We've also got a second storyline that finds the rest of the fam heading off to Earth World, one that might end up playing a bigger role than the promos for tonight's chapter are leading us to believe. Since we're writing this before we share our real-time thoughts below, we're not sure how things will turn out. But since we're discussing Beth and Space Beth, we wanted to throw out a theory that tonight's cold open brought to the surface.

Regarding character growth and evolution, we've seen Rick, Morty, Jerry, and Summer make some impressive strides, especially over the past three seasons. In the case of Beth, not so much – and I believe much of that has to do with Space Beth. Up until now, Beth has been able to live vicariously through Space Beth – and vice versa – and avoid having to address the question she still hasn't answered. Who does Beth want to be? With tonight's opener, the monotony of their respective day-to-day lives has finally forced them to realize that two Beths don't make for one happy Beth, but two unfulfilled Beths. Our theory? That the long-running "Who's the clone?" question will finally be answered, but that answer would result in losing one of the Beths. I could see the living Beth allowing Rick to implant the deceased Beth's memories into her mind to keep the deceased Beth alive. From there, I could see Beth taking a break from the family for a while to give herself the time she needs to finally learn what it is that she wants out of her life.

Rick and Morty S08E06: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" Thoughts

In the initial promo for tonight's episode, Beth and Space Beth made it clear that they weren't interested in joining Rick, Morty, Summer, and Jerry on their theme park trip. But it was the cold open that offered a better understanding of the lives that Beth and Space Beth have been living – and why they're not happy.

BTW: The Cheers theme quickly went from funny to heartbreaking – nice touch.

Okay, I did not see "de-aging Beth" coming into play.

Marie Curie? John Legend? LOL

Rick's having some "Action Park"-like nostalgia.

Holy crap… I don't think Rick was kidding about what Beth was like as a kid.

Wait.. Jerry doesn't have a urethra anymore?

I am very worried about Gene… HOLY SHIT! ARE THEY GOING TO KILL GENE?!?

Maybe it's time we learned a bit more about Beth's mother at this point, because this level of psychotic comes from more than just Rick's genetics.

Well, if there's one clear theme to this episode, it's that nostalgia not only sucks but can kill you.

Wow, Earth World took a really ugly turn – but at least we got a Summer/Jerry team-up.

Okay, I wasn't expecting two psychotic Beths kicking the shit out of a 300-year-old Rick to make me tear up and bring a lot of closure to Beth and Rick's past. The treehouse building was an especially nice touch.

I KNEW THAT WAS DANNY DEVITO!!!!

POST-CREDITS: Poor Gene. This was clearly not his first bad experience with 911.

That might've been the best episode of the season, and that's a high honor considering how this season has been.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!