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Marvel's Boomerang Gets New Marvel Legends Figure From Hasbro

Clear more shelf space: a brand-new selection of Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including Marvel's Boomerang.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Comics Boomerang Marvel Legends figure inspired by Spider-Man’s classic rogues gallery.

The figure features Boomerang’s blue-and-purple comic costume, plus alternate hands, head sculpt, and boomerangs.

Marvel Comics villain Fred Myers debuted in Tales to Astonish #81 and became a longtime Spider-Man enemy.

The Walmart exclusive Marvel Legends Boomerang goes up for pre-order July 23 at $24.99 ahead of Fall 2026 release.

As excitement continues to build for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hasbro is shining a spotlight on some of Spider-Man's classic comic book villains with new Marvel Legends releases. Boomerang first appeared in Tales to Astonish #81 in 1966, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Former professional baseball pitcher Fred Myers turned to a life of crime after his career ended, eventually becoming the villain known as Boomerang. Armed with an arsenal of trick boomerangs, he would go on to become a recurring threat throughout Spider-Man's history.

Hasbro has now revealed a new Marvel Legends Boomerang figure that captures the character's classic comic-book appearance. He wears his old-school blue-and-purple costume, with sculpted boomerangs featured all over his suit. Boomerang will also include a few accessories, such as multiple boomerangs, interchangeable hands, and an alternate head sculpt. The Marvel Legends Boomerang figure will be available exclusively through Walmart. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin on July 23 for $24.99, with a Fall 2026 release window.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BOOMERANG

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order July 23 at 1 PM ET exclusively on Walmart.com; available Fall 2026). Disgraced baseball pitcher Fred Myers seeks to prove himself capable of competing in the big leagues by becoming costumed mercenary Boomerang. Celebrating the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Boomerang figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics. Marvel's Boomerang action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 5 accessories: alternate head, 2 alternate hands, and 2 boomerangs. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

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