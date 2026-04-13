Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E15 "Survive The Streets" Preview: A Murder Cult & More

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, S08E15: "Survive The Streets," and our look ahead to S08E16: "Out of Time."

Article Summary The Rookie returns to a documentary style as a mysterious 90s murder cult resurfaces in S08E15.

Nolan and Celina investigate a supposed suicide that quickly unravels into a deeper conspiracy.

ABC greenlights The Rookie for a ninth season, extending the long-running police drama’s legacy.

Early look at S08E16 teases trust issues, high-stakes protection, and Lopez facing tough choices.

Normally, an episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie that brings back the documentary-style approach and spotlights a rumored "murder cult" from the 90s would be the automatic headline-grabber. But today's a very different and very special day, because the long-running and beloved series will officially be running even longer – for a ninth season, to be precise. With that in mind, we not only have a preview for S08E15: "Survive The Streets" to pass along, but we also have the official overview for S08E16: "Out of Time" for you to check out below:

The Rookie Season 8: S08E15 & S08E16 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 15: "Survive The Streets" – The team works together after Nolan and Celina discover a possible suicide that spirals into a conspiracy.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 16: "Out of Time" – Nolan is put to the test when he's forced to protect a man he doesn't trust. Meanwhile, Lucy and Celina follow a promising lead, and Lopez finds herself conflicted about Wesley's new position.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!