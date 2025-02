Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bailan, chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie Season 7: Who Is The Show's Biggest & Baddest "Big Bad"?

Jason? Rosalind? Oscar? Elijah? "La Fiera"? The cast of ABC's The Rookie offers their thoughts on the show's biggest and baddest "big bads."

With a new episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie set to hit screens this week, we're taking a brief break from updating our Season 3 rundown. Instead, we're taking a look at what Fillion, Winter, O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, and Lisseth Chavez had to say on the kind of topic that could fill hours of debate. Who has been the show's baddest "big bad"? While there is some serious consideration given to Jason (Steve Kazee), Rosalind (Annie Wersching) is definitely not forgotten. What about Oscar (Matthew Glave), Elijah (Brandon Jay McLaren), or Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz (Camille Guaty)?

Here's a look at what the cast had to say about the show's biggest villains (so far)…

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 6 "The Gala" & Ep. 7: "The Mickey" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 6: "The Gala" – It's Valentine's Day, and Lieutenant Grey (Richard T. Jones) gives Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) an unromantic assignment while John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) track down a missing girl. Later, the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" – On Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) last day as a rookie, John (Nathan Fillion) gives her one final test. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) makes a new friend, and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) places her faith in Seth (Patrick Keleher) for an undercover assignment.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

