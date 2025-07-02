Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, joe kelly

New Powers For The Amazing Spider-Man Revealed Today (Spoilers)

New powers for Spider-Man revealed today in Amazing Spider-Man #7 by Joer Kelly and John Romita Jr (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #7 introduces a powerful new web-based ability for Peter Parker in battle.

Spider-Man unleashes an explosive webbing move reminiscent of Superman's recent energy bursts.

The issue's showdown with Hellgate pushes Spidey to use his biggest, most creative web gadget yet.

Expect this dramatic new power to be rare, with high costs and big risks for Spider-Man going forward.

In today's Amazing Spider-Man #7 by Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr, we get a new power for Spider-Man's arsenal. Quoite literally, as well as his powers brought on from a radioactive spider bite, he makes his own webbing, trackers, spotlights and whatever other gadgets he needs at the time. And fighting Hellgate in today's Amazing Spider-Man justifies going a bit further than normal. And so, just as Superman now has the power to explode (or turn into gold) using up all his energy at once, so Spider-Man gets to do that with his webbing.

And giving us the Spider-version of the BFG. And a Mario Brothers reference all in one.

Though don't expect this to be used that often.

How effective is this new power? Well, it would probably be very effective if used against anyone other than Hellgate.

I'm sorry, Peter Parker. You just spent a week's wages on a whole bunch of melted webbing. Of course, he has tried something a bit like this before.

Of course , that's when he could generate all that webbing internally. What organs actually did that, I was never quite sure… Amazing Spider-Man #7 by Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr is published by Marvel Comics today.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

THE HELLGATE IS OPEN! Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?! Rated T In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!